Produce8 Introduces Partner Program for MSPs

Analytic software vendor Produce8 announced on Wednesday a new MSP partner program.

The program aims to help partners offer their clients access to Produce8's analytic tools to improve productivity, optimize operations and improve the overall employee experience.

Produce8's Marco La Vecchia

“MSPs have been supporting the entire stack of collaboration and communications technology for their clients for years,” said Marco La Vecchia, CRO at Produce8. “These same technologies are now implicated in impairing the productivity of employees with notifications, meeting overload, messaging distraction, context switching, and too much time spent responding to emails. We think MSPs are ideally suited to help their customers understand the impact of technology on the productivity and wellbeing of their knowledge worker employees.”

The program's features include technical support, marketing and sales resources, educational materials and a number of partner tiers to determine the level of support you get.

MSP Partner Program and API Integrations

Produce8 added API integrations with meeting platforms Microsoft Teams, Slack and ﻿﻿﻿Zoom﻿﻿ in April to help companies track employee meeting time usage.

The company was founded in 2021 to help solve the industry's need to improve employee productivity.

