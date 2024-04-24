Produce8, whose founders have a long track record of starting MSP companies, is updating its work analytics software to integrate with popular virtual meeting applications. The platform also now includes metrics to measure the financial impact of time spent on calls and in meetings.

Produce8 added API integrations with meeting platforms Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom. It also added integrations with Google Calendar and Outlook. The integrations allow Produce8 to track time employees spend in meetings and put a dollar amount on how much these meetings cost a company.

Produce8, based in Vancouver, B.C., first launched its platform for MSPs and their customers in 2022.

“We set out to build an application that would help end users with awareness around all their interactions in a digital environment, and give organizations the aggregated data to make better decisions about the tools they use,” Produce8 CEO Joel Abramson said. “We can say, ‘Your company spent $25,000 of labor last week in Slack, or $35,000 last week in internal meetings. Now let’s unpack that.'"

Produce8's Joel Abramson

Produce8 already had integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft 365, Dropbox, RingCentral, GoToMeeting, ConnectWise Automate and Manage, Kaseya VSA, Autotask PSA and other applications.

The platform provides personalized daily reports, measures time spent on applications and websites, and allows employees and employers to set goals for virtual meetings, technology usage and other workday tasks. Each user has a personal home page with a summary of the applications they use each day. For those concerned about privacy, users can keep the information from being shared.

Another new feature is the ability for team members to rate and comment on each day to help managers track morale.

Produce8 pricing starts at $18 per user per month.

Produce8 Founders Come from N-Able, IT Glue, Fully Managed

Abramson said he and Produce8 co-founders Chris Day and Mark Scott founded the company in 2021 to solve an industry-wide need to improve employee productivity.

“In 2020 [and] 2021, everybody went home [to work], and we got less productive. So we really wanted to study why all this technology was actually taking us the opposite way,” he said.

Abramson, Day and Scott are all part of Top Down Ventures, which provides funding for MSP founders. They also were Fully Managed executives. Day also was a founder and CEO of IT Glue and Scott was a founder and CEO of N-Able. Abramson said they started Produce8 with MSPs in mind. He plans to add a partner program in June.

“Because we built our careers through MSPs, we’re going to market through MSPs,” Abramson said.