Zoom Reseller Partners Gain Access to Workvivo

Starting this week, Zoom reseller partners can resell Zoom's employee experience platform, Workvivo.

Since acquiring the employee experience company last year, collaboration giant Zoom already has given Zoom partners access to its referral program so they can refer leads and earn commissions for the sale of Zoom's Workvivo platform.

Just last month, Meta discontinued its Workplace by Meta offer, naming Workvivo its only preferred migration partner as it waves goodbye to Workplace by Meta, giving Zoom reseller partners an in on various fronts; that is to say, migration to Zoom and its parallel solution facilitated by Zoom's foe, Meta.

Experiencing what a Zoom spokesperson told Channel Futures was "great momentum," they further shared the company wanted to "unlock new opportunities for partners to grow their business alongside Zoom and enable more customers to enhance their employee experience."

Zoom reseller partner and first global Workvivo partner, Regan Collins, who serves as founder and CEO at Cocentric, shared that he is "elated" about its availability to the Zoom reseller channel, which he said "will undoubtedly enhance its presence and go-to-market opportunities (GTM)."

Last year, Workvivo also launched the Zoom Workplace desktop app, enabling users to access Workvivo from team chat, meetings and Zoom whiteboard.

Zoom Reseller Partners Eyeing Market Dominance

This March began Zoom's new fiscal year, with the company saying it would grow its UP Partner Program via platform expansion and more channel partner incentives, Zoom shared, effectively forming a new channel partner program at the time.

It has also since adopted a partner-first mentality, Mark Jenkins, Zoom's head of global alliances, shared in a blog.

Zoom's Mark Jenkins

That newly shaped mentality arrived with a unified GTM strategy and the joining of all Zoom sales motions in each region to help "streamline collaboration between partners, customers and teammates," Jenkins wrote.

On the incentive front, Jenkins said that "Zoom is making a true commitment with enhanced incentives, including: up to 10X MRR SPIF for referral transactions; up to 20% rebate for resale transactions; deal registration kickers; transaction-level rebates; and practice-level rebates.

This could spell ample prospects for Zoom reseller partners who are new to the game, and hoping to gain a larger share of Zoom's revenue, which today sits at some $4.5 billion, according to Statista.

Last month, Zoom made Zoom Workplace generally available, hoping it would capture the audience of dedicated users Meta would leave behind. And thanks to the pact the migration the duo made, Zoom is on track to do just that.

Happeo, Simpplr, Igloo Software, SharePoint by Microsoft, Interact, Staffbase and Jive Software might all see the company as a threat as of now, as all have a stake in that market.

Microsoft Hindering Zoom's CCaaS Conquest?

Two years ago, Zoom entered the contact-center-as-a-service market. Since then, it has gone head-to-head with those with decades of CCaaS experience. Announcing 700 CCaaS customers during its earnings call last November, today that number likely has risen.

But with new players continuing to market, will the Zoom wave continue its momentum? That remains to be seen, but one of its likely largest challengers, Microsoft, just entered the market.

Making the move during CCW (Customer Contact Week) earlier this month in Las Vegas, the collaboration company officially threw its hat into the CCaaS space, leading to much speculation as to why now and how this will shake up the market.

Zoom undoubtedly has its eyes on Microsoft and hopes its deal with Meta will give it a leg up on its competitor, which already dominates the unified-communications-as-a-service, (UCaaS) and CCaaS markets.