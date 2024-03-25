Avaya, NICE and Lenovo are among the other companies releasing hot new products and services this week at Enterprise Connect in Orlando.
March 25, 2024
ENTERPRISE CONNECT — You won't be shocked to learn that many of the hottest product and service announcements coming out of the first day of Enterprise Connect in Orlando revolve around artificial intelligence. (Informa Tech, Channel Futures' parent company, runs Enterprise Connect.)
Channel partners in attendance at the giant communications and collaboration showcase are getting a sneak peek at some of these new and enhanced products in the expo hall.
Among them are a new GenAI Studio from contact center giant Five9, RingCentral's new AI offer in its RingEX solution (which it just rebranded) and the new Zoom Workplace, an AI-powered, open collaboration platform.
Scroll through our slideshow above for insight into some of the most cutting-edge products and services making their debuts this week at Enterprise Connect.
