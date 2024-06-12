Verizon, Telarus Among Winners of NICE Elite Partner Awards

The CCaaS company says this year's partner award winners worked with NICE to win more seats for its CXone and Enlighten solutions. See who took home hardware.

Moshe Beauford, Contributing Editor

June 12, 2024

NICE elite partners, others honored
NICE INTERACTIONS 2024 — Day two of NICE Interactions, the three-day partner and consumer-focused event, kicked off with the CCaaS giant announcing winners of the NICE Elite Partner awards.

Taking place this year in Las Vegas, NICE shared that its winning partners assisted in driving success for two of its flagship offers, CXOne, its unified cloud platform, and its purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) for customer experience (CX) platform, Enlighten.

And the winners are:

NICE Elite Partner, for what the company calls its Top Global Integrator, went to Accenture, while C1 took home the prize for "Top Solution Partner."

The NICE Elite Partner award for Top Technology Solution Distributor (TSD) went to Telarus, which "remained focused on driving pipeline generation and bookings leveraging their extensive partner network supporting NICE solutions in the marketplace."

NICE further recognized its Top Carrier Communication Partner, Verizon, and its Top CALA Partner, Betta, stating that Betta exuded an "unwavering focus on growing the reach of NICE’s award-winning Enlighten and CXone solutions in the CALA region."

NICE named Textel its Top DEVone Partner, while the Top Certified Implementation Partner award went to Navixus, which NICE said worked to ensure a "seamless implementation of NICE solutions to help organizations increase productivity and generate revenue through digital transformation."

Finally, NICE said its Top Technology Partner was Chrome OS for its work "recognizing cutting-edge technological advancements powering exceptional employee and customer experience."offer should spell significant prospects for the channel community.

On Tuesday, NICE unleashed a new pricing structure for a new offer that blends its unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions.

