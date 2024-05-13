A recent survey of channel partners shows that many managed service providers (MSPs) have yet to dip their feet into selling and servicing unified communications (UC), let alone delivering it as a service.

Research firm Canalys on Monday published results of questions it asked its Candefero online partner community about unified communications and collaboration solutions. The survey, which went out to MSPs, systems integrators, distributors and retailers, asked them about the role UC and collaboration solutions are playing in their business models.

For many of the nearly 200 partners who responded, UC and collaboration aren't playing a role. Thirty-seven percent of partners said they do not sell UC/collab. Another 31% said UC/collab counts for less than 10% of their business.

The numbers break down differently depending on partner type. Systems integrators (45% of them) said they do not sell UC/collab. Forty percent of MSPs also denied selling it.

It's worth noting that the Candefero community does not appear to profile partners in the technology advisor (agent) model, which deals extensively in unified communications as a service (UCaaS).

Bright Spots

This isn't to say that there are no MSPs selling UCaaS or its more simplified cousin, hosted VoIP. In Channel Futures' fourth-quarter survey of MSPs, 15% listed phone services and UCaaS as one of their fastest-growing portfolio areas over the last six months. And a recent visit with Viirtue's partner community showed that many MSPs are embracing white-label voice resale as a way to add margin easily and get stickier with customers. Other MSPs have chosen to team with technology services distributors and technology advisors, and earn the residual commissions associated with the agent model.

Selling UC vs. Selling UCaaS

Moreover, for the partners that do sell UC and collaboration solutions, they aren't selling it as a monthly service. Forty-four percent of MSPs said their customers use capex to buy UC/collab. And 26% of systems integrators said their customers use capex for UC/collab.

In the slideshow above, different MSPs weigh in on whether the Canalys survey resonates with what they see in the market, and why they do or don't sell unified communications. In addition, tech service distributors shared about their efforts to bring MSPs into the UCaaS business.