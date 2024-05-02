8x8 channel leader Michelle Paitich says the company is upgrading 8x8 Elevate, the cloud communications provider's channel partner program. It's a move from which the company's more than 6,000 channel partners will likely benefit.

"As we kick off a new fiscal year, 8x8 is all in for our 8x8 Elevate partners. While this commitment isn’t new for 8x8, as we’ve built some incredibly strong and vital partnerships over the years, in fiscal year 2025 it’s all about sharpening our focus on partners more, so we can better serve and help partners drive even more successful business outcomes. For us, that starts with renewing our mission around partners," Paitich wrote in a blog announcing the latest 8x8 Elevate enhancements.

Initially launched two years ago when Lisa Del Real was channel leader, 8x8 Elevate has undergone various iterations and today appears more feature-rich and with more partner perks than before.

"What we’ve noticed in the last few months of meetings, events and strategy sessions is that most partners we talk to want some common things from the vendors they work with," Paitich said.

8x8's Michelle Paitich

Having recently announced an Operator Connect offer, 8x8 is one of the many vendors enriching its technologies to entice the partner community to buy into their ongoing rebranding efforts from unified communications as a service (UCaaS) to experience communications as a service (XCaaS). XCaaS puts a greater emphasis on customer experience (CX) via contact center, voice, video and chat.

Companies such as Nextiva, an ex-UCaaS player, are undergoing similar transformations, no longer considering themselves part of the UCaaS arena.

It has since rebranded its technology as a unified experience customer management (UXCM) platform, which, too, places a heavy emphasis on CX — something we've seen players in the UC space do in increasing numbers.

With such shifts occurring in one-time UCaaS technologies, the next logical step is getting channel affairs, such as partner perks and marketing materials, up-to-date to reflect the present-day state of technology partners.

8x8 Elevate Pivots Toward Higher Revenue Streams

As the unified communications and customer experience markets become increasingly competitive and vendor consolidation continues, the ability to grow one's revenue remains top of mind for partners.

Couple that with maintaining partner profitability, even as the market becomes more competitive, Paitich said the revamped 8x8 Elevate tackles that, featuring what the exec called "strong margins and competitive compensation for partners wanting to build successful businesses focused on long-term growth."

It also extends to channel partners what the 8x8 channel exec called "new ways to build better customer experiences and stronger customer trust," leveraging the company's various technological advancements.

Paitich wrote that the new 8x8 Elevate will include "personal response and real, tangible support — not just when they [partners] have a big deal to close, but also when things are slow, or [channel partners] have significant challenges to overcome."

Examining how partners will get 8x8 technologies into the hands of customers, Paitich added that the company realigned its go-to-market strategies for channel partners, including different partner models for resellers, agencies or those who want to leverage both models.

A direct response to the kinds of features partners said they wanted, Paitich wrote 8x8 Elevate will include self-paced, no-cost training, and free certifications.

And, she said, 8x8's accreditation program is part of the new 8x8 Elevate program. So will what she called easy-to-access, easy-to-use marketing content and materials, strategic opportunities for building joint marketing plans and leveraging 8x8’s marketing-as-a-Service options. There's also the option for business development representative as a service (BDRaaS).

8x8 has further set aside marketing development funds (MDF) for partners focused on innovation in the latest version of its 8x8 Elevate partner program.

"We’ve also worked hard to simplify the requirements for partners who want to take advantage of more of these benefits and tier up quickly in the 8x8 Elevate program," she wrote.