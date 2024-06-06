VeeamOn: Partners Offered Discounts, Predictability

Veeam executives working closely with partners are striving to make business for them easy through discounts and predictability.

Veeam announced on Monday its Logo program at VeeamOn's Partner Day. This program provides incentives to encourage a partner's customers to purchase more than $75,000 in Veeam products. These incentives will coincide with the Fast Start Partner Incentive, a previous program offers additional discounts on approved deal registrations. These new progams are designed to help partners register deals, chief revenue officer John Lester said.

"The partners are in the lead and [Veeam's] team is there to support them if they need systems, engineers or experts," Lester said.

Veeam's John Jester

These programs, along with changes to Veeam's partner program in January, are all part of an effort to help partners have a much simpler experience selling Veeam's software to clients.

"One of the first things partners told me last year when I was meeting with them was that we were not predictable enough," said The company was changing aspects of its models too much, Jester said, which was making it hard for partners to maintain consistent profit margins.

That's what led to the company making a few different changes to its partner program in January in order to optimize it based on partner feedback.

International Predictability Difficult to Implement

The company has also had to make changes to its partner program to accommodate the different business markets of Europe, Asia and other regions. These changes were only made recently, according to Kevin Rooney, Veeam's vice﻿ president of channel sales.

Veeam's Kevin Rooney

"If you have all these different moving parts in each geographical region, it's harder to manage," Rooney said. "And then we do have true global partners that are engaging with us in completely different markets and regions. And so if you have a different flavor in each of those, it's difficult for them. And so its consistency makes it more simple for both internally as well as for our partners. And it allows for a predictable outcome no matter what geography you're working."