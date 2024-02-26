Sponsored By

The Gately Report: Trellix Partners Shielding SMBs from Ransomware

Plus, HHS has started cracking down on HIPAA violations due to ransomware attacks.

February 26, 2024

Trellix partners get more security support

Trellix partners can help SMBs protect themselves from the ongoing onslaught of ransomware attacks.

That’s according to Jason Andrew, Trellix’s chief revenue officer. He took this role with Trellix last October after more than 26 years with BMC Software, most recently serving as its chief revenue officer.

Trellix recently unveiled its Advanced Ransomware Detection and Response (RDR). Trellix Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Platform for RDR provides visibility across an organization’s entire security ecosystem and delivers coverage for each stage of a ransomware campaign.

SMBs Heavily Targeted By Ransomware

“Small and medium businesses are continuously targeted by ransomware,” Andrew said. “Our research team discovered over 70% of ransomware victims in the United States over the last several years are organizations with 500 or fewer employees. Ransomware is not going anywhere. It will be more targeted and more sophisticated this year, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by threat actors will see a whole new breed of phishing campaigns and malware.”

The RDR solution helps Trellix partners accommodate their customers’ cybersecurity needs because it delivers the critical coverage required across each stage of a ransomware attack to strengthen operational resilience, he said.

Trellix's Jason Andrew

“The Trellix XDR Platform for RDR is the only solution providing a complete set of security controls encompassing XDR, endpoint, email, network, cloud and data security to secure customers,” Andrew said.

Last week, Trellix announced its recognition on the Constellation ShortList for XDR Platforms and the Constellation ShortList for Endpoint Protection Platforms in the first quarter of 2024.

“Constellation’s ShortLists play a critical role in accelerating technology buying decisions,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Buy-side clients trust our analysts have identified the best vendors in each category and have identified new disruptive enterprise-class startups. With vendors accelerating their AI capabilities, clients expect our analysts to identify the vendors with real solutions ready for the market.”

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from Trellix and more cybersecurity news.

