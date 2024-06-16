In other cybersecurity news …

In May, we reported that Ascension, the largest Catholic hospital chain in the United States, was hit with a cyberattack, disrupting its clinical operations. It later acknowledged the attack was ransomware.

We now know the attack was caused by an “honest mistake” by an Ascension employee.

“We have also identified how the attacker gained access to our systems,” Ascension said in an update. “An individual working in one of our facilities accidentally downloaded a malicious file that they thought was legitimate. We have no reason to believe this was anything but an honest mistake.”

Ascension said it has evidence that indicates the attackers were able to take files from a small number of file servers used by its associates primarily for daily and routine tasks. These servers represent seven of the approximately 25,000 servers across its network.

“We are pleased to announce that electronic health record (EHR) access has been restored across our ministries,” Ascension said in its latest update. “This means that clinical workflow in our hospitals and clinics will function similarly to the way it did prior to the ransomware attack. This also means patients should see improved efficiencies in appointment scheduling, wait times for appointments and prescription fulfillment. However, our investigation into this incident is ongoing, along with the remediation of additional systems.”

Jason Soroko, senior vice president of product at Sectigo, said health care organizations hold vast amounts of sensitive data, making them prime targets for cyberattacks.

Sectigo's Jason Soroko

“However, the consequences extend beyond data breaches,” he said. “They can impact patient care, trust in the health care system and even public health outcomes. The revelation that the incident stemmed from an individual unknowingly downloading a malicious file underscores the importance of cybersecurity education and awareness, not just within IT departments, but across all levels of an organization. It prompts questions about the efficacy of current cybersecurity training practices and the need for continuous improvement and reinforcement. Perhaps systems that are capable of downloading malicious payloads from the public internet should not be the same systems that are handling sensitive personally identifiable information (PII). If it is determined that this is too hard to do, then we must expect to see a continuation of these kinds of events.”

Narayana Pappu, Zendata’s CEO, said in 2023, 135 million malware detections were delivered through a browser, a significant share of the total malware delivered.

“This, along with email, poses a significant, but preventable, risk for attacks,” he said. “Organizations can protect themselves from these types of attacks by implementing better cyber education, password hygiene and enterprise browser solutions … that offer significantly better security and control of data access.”