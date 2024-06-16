The Gately Report: Splunk Focusing on 'Future-Proof' Cybersecurity
Plus, an "honest mistake" led to the ransomware attack on Ascension.
June 17, 2024
Channel Futures: How does what you do impact Splunk’s partners, including MSPs and VARs?
Mike Horn: Part of our product strategy is always thinking about what our broader customers need, including those that are serviced by partners, which is a lot of our customers, and MSPs as well. I've already had a couple meetings here with some MSPs. That shapes some of our product strategy and makes sure that the products we're delivering are the things that the market needs, both for customers that are using it independently, but also for customers that are providing managed services on top of that.
So we very much factor that into our thinking, and particularly now with the Cisco acquisition. Cisco is a very channel-centric shop. And now with (former Splunk president and CEO) Gary Steele taking over the go-to-market responsibilities over all of Cisco, which includes the channel programs as well, I think you're going to see more and more alignment around thinking channel-first.
CF: Has your role changed or evolved since Cisco completed its acquisition of Splunk? If so, how?
MH: Well, as Gary [Steele] likes to say, he's the only one that got a new boss. We're still largely in the same shape and form that we were prior to the acquisition. So my roles and responsibilities haven't changed significantly. We spend a lot of time with our Cisco counterparts and do a lot of work with the general manager for security products. I was at Cisco Live with them and talking about the various integrations and things that we're doing. But we're really focused on making sure that we continue to deliver on all the great product work that we already had in the pipeline. Cisco was very aligned to our product strategy. It's extremely complementary to the work that they're doing. We think that Cisco gives us additional visibility into the network and into the user endpoint, and that's going to be valuable for the customers of Splunk.
CF: In terms of its security business, what impact has Cisco had on Splunk?
MH: There are lots of great conversations. Cisco has three primary security suites. They have their user protection suite, they have their cloud protection suite and they have their breach protection suite. We're spending time across all of those areas to figure out what's the data that those things are generating. We often already have integrations across the majority of Cisco's products. We're making sure that those are best-in-class, and that customers that are customers of both Cisco and Splunk have a first-class experience. So we're putting energy into making sure we do that first and foremost.
Splunk customers will now get the benefit of all the richness of the Cisco Talos threat intelligence research. They have a large research organization and they do some really great work. So that's going to inform information that sits inside of Enterprise Security, our security information and event management (SIEM), our security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) and Splunk Attack Analyzer, so customers of those products will now get Talos threat intelligence data directly in the applications that they're using. We think that's going to be a really big win for customers.
CF: At last year’s Conf, we talked about how Splunk is making use of AI in cybersecurity. What’s the latest with that?
MH: The AI assistant for security will be available for customer preview later this summer. That's going to include the ability to do alert summarization. "So tell me everything about this alert? What kind of threat is it? How does that threat normally work?" It gives you a bunch of rich contextual information. It also supports our natural language search queries, so being able to say, "Show me all the servers that were impacted by this threat, show me all the things that were connected to this IP address"; [it means] being able to do the natural language query instead of creating the security protocol language (SPL) to do that.
The third capability is around investigation reports. So security analysts, once they've done a full investigation, they have to write all the things up. They have to say, "What did they do? What did they find? What are the artifacts that help support that?" This is a great application of generative AI to be able to draft an investigation report that then analysts can modify any way that they want and then submit. So it'll be a huge time savings on a set of work that they don't really enjoy in the first place. I think that's going to be an exciting leap forward.
CF: Is the evolving threat landscape shaping Splunk’s security product strategy? If so, how?
MH: I think it shapes it in two dimensions. One is the attacker technique, and the tools and processes that they're using to try to execute attacks. So we're always monitoring that, creating new detection content, updating our products like Attack Analyzer, SIEM content for Enterprise Security, all those kinds of things. We're constantly evolving and adapting to the small changes that happen every day in the threat landscape.
Then, at the meta level, you have new attack surfaces that are being created. We were just talking about all the power and benefits of AI, but that's now a new attack surface. You hear about injection poisoning and all sorts of different things, risks that could be associated with AI. That's causing us to think about how we are building tools that help protect people in that evolving environment as the landscape changes. So that certainly plays a big part in our thinking.
We just recently announced at RSAC a new product called Asset and Risk Intelligence, which is about trying to help customers understand the assets they have, including all the cloud assets that they have, which come and go. It's a very dynamic environment, so it's challenging for organizations to inventory and track, and make sure that they have the right linkages to the logs, and what happened on this server at this time.
Compliance is an ongoing challenge as well. We're always trying to look at the things that our customers are struggling with and then figure out how we can build capabilities into our products or introduce new products that are going to help them meet that need.
CF: How does input from partners impact or help shape Splunk’s security product strategy?
MH: We look at partners as a great amplifier for customer conversations. So instead of me going out and talking to 100 customers, I can talk to one partner and hear the voices of many of those customers coming through. We certainly view our partners as trusted sources of input and work closely with them as we're thinking about new product offerings, etc. And that extends to both our traditional partners, VARs, etc., but also the MSPs that are out there, making sure we think about how our products help MSPs deliver their services as well. We ave some great partnerships across that whole spectrum.
CF: What do you find most surprising and dangerous about the current threat landscape? Has that changed in the last several months?
MH: To pile on AI a bit, I do think it has fundamentally introduced some new concerns, everything from the deepfakes that we're seeing with voice and video, and people getting conned into transferring large sums of money, all the way through to AI-powered polymorphic malware and better lures. If you want to get somebody's attention, use AI to generate an email from an HR perspective that you're not getting your bonus this year because something happened.
Social engineering is still a big thing. And AI now brings a new set of weaponry for the bad guys to focus on and to try to take advantage. So I think that that's a big meta point.
Ransomware continues to be a struggle, and causing disruptions in all sorts of different industries, from critical infrastructure to health care. We saw recent breaches and ransomware activities that had a huge impact in the United States in terms of our ability to deliver health care, deliver medications, deliver those kinds of things. So that remains a persistent threat that we're very focused on. And then there's kind of the day-to-day. It's part of what makes security a blessing and a curse. There's never a dull day. There's always something new and you never know what's going to happen tomorrow. So we really try to make sure that at Splunk, as a security team, we're paying close attention and that we're helping our customers as all these things evolve because we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, but we know that we're trying to put all the pieces in place to make sure that we can respond as quickly as possible and help our customers respond as quickly as possible.
CF: ConnectWise CISO Patrick Beggs recently told me what worries him most is the AI unknowns in that we haven’t seen what all cybercriminals can do with it. Your thoughts?
MH: Exactly. We know already that they're using it for certain things and there is a lot of unknown in terms of the risks introduced by AI. And that includes exploit detection. Is AI going to find previously unknown exploits in systems or code and other things, and be able to take advantage of that? How does AI interject itself into conversations and become much more realistic? There's a reason that things like scams have existed for a long time coming out of certain regions. People fall for these things, and AI only has the ability to make those things more realistic and more powerful, so preying on human emotion and that whole social engineering remains a big concern of mine. Anybody who has aging parents or other things, the susceptibility that they may have, they've already been targeted in the past with different kinds of schemes. So does AI potentially make that worse? It’s an exciting, but very interesting time for us, and I think a lot remains to be seen in terms of how the AI story plays out.
CF: Beyond Conf24, what can Splunk partners expect in the coming months in terms of cybersecurity?
MH: We will have some additional announcements in late summer or early fall so they can expect to hear more product updates, and we'll have delivered a bunch of the things that are currently in preview or being announced here at Conf24. So I think they'll see a lot more of the product capabilities being available for them to bring to customers. And then there are all sorts of partner activities.
In other cybersecurity news …
In May, we reported that Ascension, the largest Catholic hospital chain in the United States, was hit with a cyberattack, disrupting its clinical operations. It later acknowledged the attack was ransomware.
We now know the attack was caused by an “honest mistake” by an Ascension employee.
“We have also identified how the attacker gained access to our systems,” Ascension said in an update. “An individual working in one of our facilities accidentally downloaded a malicious file that they thought was legitimate. We have no reason to believe this was anything but an honest mistake.”
Ascension said it has evidence that indicates the attackers were able to take files from a small number of file servers used by its associates primarily for daily and routine tasks. These servers represent seven of the approximately 25,000 servers across its network.
“We are pleased to announce that electronic health record (EHR) access has been restored across our ministries,” Ascension said in its latest update. “This means that clinical workflow in our hospitals and clinics will function similarly to the way it did prior to the ransomware attack. This also means patients should see improved efficiencies in appointment scheduling, wait times for appointments and prescription fulfillment. However, our investigation into this incident is ongoing, along with the remediation of additional systems.”
Jason Soroko, senior vice president of product at Sectigo, said health care organizations hold vast amounts of sensitive data, making them prime targets for cyberattacks.
Sectigo's Jason Soroko
“However, the consequences extend beyond data breaches,” he said. “They can impact patient care, trust in the health care system and even public health outcomes. The revelation that the incident stemmed from an individual unknowingly downloading a malicious file underscores the importance of cybersecurity education and awareness, not just within IT departments, but across all levels of an organization. It prompts questions about the efficacy of current cybersecurity training practices and the need for continuous improvement and reinforcement. Perhaps systems that are capable of downloading malicious payloads from the public internet should not be the same systems that are handling sensitive personally identifiable information (PII). If it is determined that this is too hard to do, then we must expect to see a continuation of these kinds of events.”
Narayana Pappu, Zendata’s CEO, said in 2023, 135 million malware detections were delivered through a browser, a significant share of the total malware delivered.
“This, along with email, poses a significant, but preventable, risk for attacks,” he said. “Organizations can protect themselves from these types of attacks by implementing better cyber education, password hygiene and enterprise browser solutions … that offer significantly better security and control of data access.”
Life360, a location-sharing app, has disclosed a data breach impacting personal information stored on a customer support platform.
Life360 is a family communication, location and alert app for smartphones that allows users to share their locations with each other.
The company revealed that the incident was identified after a threat actor contacted it claiming to be in the possession of the stolen information, with the intent to extort the company. The hackers appear to have targeted systems associated with Life360 subsidiary Tile.
The potentially compromised information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and Tile device identification numbers.
“We have taken and will continue to take steps designed to further protect our systems from bad actors, and we have reported this event and the extortion attempt to law enforcement,” Life360 said in a blog.
Piyush Pandey, Pathlock’s CEO, said in this instance, it appears that access was given using the admin credentials of a former Tile employee, which points to a key tenant of identity security – the ability to have proactive visibility to the access and entitlements of users throughout the joiner, mover and leaver portions of the identity lifecycle.
“It also seems that there was a lack of multifactor authentication MFA), which may have thwarted access being granted with just a username and password,” he said. “This breach also points to the criticality of securing service account access in addition to the primary line-of-business applications.”
Anne Cutler, cybersecurity evangelist at Keeper Security, said admin account security must be prioritized by organizations, as evidenced by the recent data breach affecting Life360.
Keeper Security's Anne Cutler
“Attackers exploiting compromised credentials to gain access to a Tile customer support platform emphasizes the need for robust cyber defenses,” she said. “This includes implementing stringent password policies, securing privileged credentials and enforcing least privilege access. Admin accounts should only be granted minimal access necessary to their roles, significantly reducing the risk of cybercriminals gaining access to sensitive data and systems if an admin account is compromised. To further enhance admin account security, organizations should also prioritize continuous monitoring and auditing of admin activities. This proactive stance can help organizations detect and swiftly respond to suspicious behavior.”
Splunk partners play a key role in the company’s mission to give its customers future-proof cybersecurity technologies.
That’s according to Mike Horn, senior vice president and general manager of Splunk security products. We spoke with him at last week’s Splunk Conf24.
During Conf24, Splunk unveiled new security offerings that include Enterprise Security 8.0, a new Federated Analytics feature, new generative AI assistants for security and observability, and more.
“I think it's an exciting time to be in security,” Horn said. “There are a lot of things that are happening in the vendor landscape. But I think helping protect our customers is No. 1 for me. So when I think about the future, it's really about helping customers future-proof their security technologies. How do we make sure that they have the best analytical capabilities so that they can get signals out of the data that they have? How do we help make sure they have the best response capabilities so they can react quickly when something, an alert, goes off? A big part of our strategy is really that continued push on unification.”
Splunk's Mike Horn
Future-Proof Cybersecurity Includes Full TDIR
The future is all about helping customers have a more seamless experience across Splunk security products and then extending into Cisco (which acquired Splunk in March) over time to be able to perform the full threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) life cycle, Horn said.
“So this is what happened, when did it happen, how did it happen and who's impacted by this,” he said. “Answering all those critical questions is hugely important. And then we can't talk about the future and not talk about AI. All these things lay a foundation that we can layer AI on top of to be able to accelerate that analyst experience. How do we help them make those decisions quicker? How do we help them make more accurate decisions? So I think there are some really interesting things there.”
The Self-Driving Cars Analogy
When it comes to autonomous security operations centers (SOCs), Horn said self-driving cars provide good insight into what the future might look like in autonomy and security.
“We didn't jump to full self-driving cars, and some people would say that's still a little ways out,” he said. “But I use my intelligent cruise control all the time. I use my lane controls all the time to let me not pay as much attention to steering. So I think there are going to be a set of things that we'll be able to fully automate for users in the early days, and then we'll continue down that path and be able to automate more and more things as the AI systems continue to mature and as confidence from the customer side grows. So I think it's an exciting time to be in security for sure.”
