Plus, Malwarebytes integrates with ConnectWise and SecurityGate launches a new partner program on a day chock-full of cybersecurity news with channel impact.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

April 16, 2024

7 Slides
New EDR XDR product line from Kaspersky

Cybersecurity giant Kaspersky on Tuesday debuted its new flagship product line that it's calling Kaspersky Next. It combines endpoint detection and response (EDR) with extended detection and response (XDR).

Kaspersky says its customers can choose one of three product tiers (graphic below) that best fits the needs of their business requirements and IT infrastructure.

Kaspersky_Next_Tiers.png

EDR Foundations aims to identify and neutralize threats before they do harm. Kaspersky recommends this tier for companies with in-house IT departments that handle information security.

EDR Optimum includes strong endpoint protection with advanced EDR controls, patch management and cloud security. This tier is best for organizations with small information security teams, Kaspersky says.

XDR Expert is the highest tier, which Kaspersky recommends for companies with experienced cybersecurity teams or a security operations center. It provides real-time visibility and insights into evolving cyber risks, delivering threat detection and automated response. XDR Expert also can integrate with third-party vendors.

XDR Expert also is the new name for Kaspersky's XDR product that's been in the testing phase with early adopters. Tuesday's debut of Kaspersky Next means it's available to customers after what the company is calling a "successful evaluation phase."

Related:The Gately Report: eSentire Partners Get Threat Intelligence Practice Builder

Kaspersky's Claudio Martinelli

Kaspersky's Claudio Martinelli

“Kaspersky Next makes EDR and XDR simpler for companies and organizations of all sizes," said Claudio Martinelli, managing director, Americas at Kaspersky. "We are bringing top protection powered by unique expertise to all customers – from those with zero cybersecurity officers to those that have experienced cybersecurity teams. Our goal is to allow companies to build reliable and cost-effective information security systems of the highest quality for their specific requirements.”

Kaspersky designed next for both cloud and on-premises installations.

See the slideshow above for more of a busy day in cybersecurity that includes research on the growing influence of AI on the cybersecurity industry, a new Malwarebytes integration with ConnectWise and a channel program debut from SecurityGate.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsChannel ResearchProducts and ServicesPartner Programs

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal