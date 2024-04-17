Cybersecurity giant Kaspersky on Tuesday debuted its new flagship product line that it's calling Kaspersky Next. It combines endpoint detection and response (EDR) with extended detection and response (XDR).

Kaspersky says its customers can choose one of three product tiers (graphic below) that best fits the needs of their business requirements and IT infrastructure.

EDR Foundations aims to identify and neutralize threats before they do harm. Kaspersky recommends this tier for companies with in-house IT departments that handle information security.

EDR Optimum includes strong endpoint protection with advanced EDR controls, patch management and cloud security. This tier is best for organizations with small information security teams, Kaspersky says.

XDR Expert is the highest tier, which Kaspersky recommends for companies with experienced cybersecurity teams or a security operations center. It provides real-time visibility and insights into evolving cyber risks, delivering threat detection and automated response. XDR Expert also can integrate with third-party vendors.

XDR Expert also is the new name for Kaspersky's XDR product that's been in the testing phase with early adopters. Tuesday's debut of Kaspersky Next means it's available to customers after what the company is calling a "successful evaluation phase."

Kaspersky's Claudio Martinelli

“Kaspersky Next makes EDR and XDR simpler for companies and organizations of all sizes," said Claudio Martinelli, managing director, Americas at Kaspersky. "We are bringing top protection powered by unique expertise to all customers – from those with zero cybersecurity officers to those that have experienced cybersecurity teams. Our goal is to allow companies to build reliable and cost-effective information security systems of the highest quality for their specific requirements.”

Kaspersky designed next for both cloud and on-premises installations.

