Microsoft Copilot for Security, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security solution, is now generally available globally.

Copilot for Security helps security and IT professionals catch what others miss, move faster and strengthen team expertise, according to Microsoft. Copilot for Security is informed by large-scale data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion security signals processed by Microsoft daily, and coupled with large language models (LLMs) to deliver tailored insights and guide next steps.

In addition, Microsoft has introduced a provisioned pay-as-you-go licensing model that makes Copilot for Security accessible to a wide range of organizations.

Microsoft's Vasu Jakkal

“Copilot has grown a broad, global ecosystem of more than 100 partners consisting of MSSPs and ISVs,” said Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of security, compliance, identity and management. “We are so grateful to the partners who continue to play a vital role in empowering everyone to confidently adopt safe and responsible AI.”

Copilot for Security helps security and IT professionals increase their skill sets, collaborate more effectively, see more and respond faster, according to Microsoft.

New Copilot for Security Capabilities

As part of general availability, Copilot for Security includes the following new capabilities:

Custom promptbooks allow customers to create and save their own series of natural language prompts for common security workstreams and tasks.

Knowledge base integrations, in preview, allows users to integrate Copilot for Security with their business context, so they can search and query over their proprietary content.

Multi-language support now allows Copilot for Security to process prompts and respond in eight different languages with 25 languages supported in the interface.

Third-party integrations from global partners who are actively developing integrations and services.

Connect to users’ curated external attack surface from Microsoft Defender external attack surface management to identify and analyze the most up-to-date information on your organization’s external attack surface risks.

Microsoft Entra audit logs and diagnostic logs give additional insight for a security investigation or IT issue analysis of audit logs related to a specific user or event, summarized in natural language.

Usage reporting provides dashboard insights on how users’ teams use Copilot so that they can identify even more opportunities for optimization.

Also Monday, Tanium announced its participation in the general availability of Copilot for Security. Through this strategic partnership, Tanium will feed its real-time endpoint data and intelligence directly into Copilot for Security, eliminating blind spots while allowing security teams to streamline and accelerate incident investigation and response.

“When you combine the power of real-time data and the ability to take action through AI, it represents a tremendous opportunity for organizations looking to manage their environments, mitigate risks, and remediate incidents before damage occurs,” said Matt Quinn, Tanium’s CTO. “Today’s announcement represents a new era of generative AI and furthers a commitment to our joint customers in providing the power of certainty.”