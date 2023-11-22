Sponsored By

Meet Channel Futures' Top 20 UC/Contact Center Leaders for 2023

Leaders from NICE, RingCentral and Vonage made our list. See who else did based on their accomplishments and contributions to the channel.

Moshe Beauford

December 8, 2023

20 Slides
UC Channel Leaders

Channel Futures is back with a fresh list of top channel leaders for 2023 in unified communications, which, despite a bit of a slowdown as implementations during the peak of COVID-19 wanes, remains a very hot technology with ample room for growth.

Our list also focuses on those channel leaders who represent the best in contact center. Projections for contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) are through the roof, with Emergen Research projecting a compound annual growth rate of 18% through 2030, when the firm expects CCaaS to be an $18 billion opportunity.

We've already published lists this fall focusing on EMEA and cloud leaders, but it's this projected growth that makes our focus on UC and contact center leaders so important.

Channel Futures' Channel Leaders lists not only highlight the recognized channel "leader" at a given company, but a leader can also be someone with the channel organization who works in the trenches and might not be at a VP or senior VP level. Our goal is to identify those people at a supplier that are making the most impact on a partner's business.

Lists still to come focus on distributors, network/connectivity leaders, security leaders and more.

In the slideshow above, in alphabetical order, we introduce you to the UC and contact center leaders having the most impact on the channel today. We detail their accomplishments and what Channel Futures thinks make them a great leader.

About the Author(s)

Moshe Beauford

Moshe Beauford

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Moshe has nearly a decade of expertise reporting on enterprise technology. Within that world, he covers breaking news, artificial intelligence, contact center, unified communications, collaboration, cloud adoption (digital transformation), user/customer experience, hardware/software, etc.

As a contributing editor at Channel Futures, Moshe covers unified communications/collaboration from a channel angle. He formerly served as senior editor at GetVoIP News and as a tech reporter at UC/CX Today.

Moshe also has contributed to Unleash, Workspace-Connect, Paste Magazine, Claims Magazine, Property Casualty 360, the Independent, Gizmodo UK, and ‘CBD Intel.’ In addition to reporting, he spends time DJing electronic music and playing the violin. He resides in Mexico.

