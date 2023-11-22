Channel Futures is back with a fresh list of top channel leaders for 2023 in unified communications, which, despite a bit of a slowdown as implementations during the peak of COVID-19 wanes, remains a very hot technology with ample room for growth.

Our list also focuses on those channel leaders who represent the best in contact center. Projections for contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) are through the roof, with Emergen Research projecting a compound annual growth rate of 18% through 2030, when the firm expects CCaaS to be an $18 billion opportunity.

We've already published lists this fall focusing on EMEA and cloud leaders, but it's this projected growth that makes our focus on UC and contact center leaders so important.

Channel Futures' Channel Leaders lists not only highlight the recognized channel "leader" at a given company, but a leader can also be someone with the channel organization who works in the trenches and might not be at a VP or senior VP level. Our goal is to identify those people at a supplier that are making the most impact on a partner's business.

Lists still to come focus on distributors, network/connectivity leaders, security leaders and more.

In the slideshow above, in alphabetical order, we introduce you to the UC and contact center leaders having the most impact on the channel today. We detail their accomplishments and what Channel Futures thinks make them a great leader.