Lyra Technology Teams with Breach Secure Now on Security for MSPs

Lyra Technology will incorporate Breach Secure Now's cybersecurity software into its platform to offer new options to MSPs.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

July 8, 2024

Breach prevention partnership between Lyra and BSN
Lyra Technology Group has partnered with Breach Secure Now (BSN) to offer new tools assisting with breach prevention and improved productivity.

Lyra announced the partnership on Monday, combining its platform with BSN's automated breach prevention software. The tools will join Lyra's suite of local provisions, technical support, onboarding, training and marketing assistance for MSP clients.

Lyra's Vince Kent

Lyra's Vince Kent

"Since our inception, we have focused on providing MSPs with top-tier solutions for business continuity, productivity and security," said Vince Kent, Lyra Technology Group's CTO. "Our partnership with BSN empowers MSP partners and their clients to leverage technology safely. It allows us to deliver a comprehensive human firewall solution specifically designed for MSPs, protecting against cyber threats and enhancing operational efficiency."

BSN's Art Gross

BSN's Art Gross

"We are pleased to collaborate with Lyra Technology Group and integrate our products into their managed services portfolio," said Art Gross, CEO of Breach Secure Now. "This partnership expands our reach and allows us to deliver our industry-leading cybersecurity education and productivity training to a broader audience, providing MSPs with comprehensive solutions to meet their clients' needs."

The partnership was announced less than two weeks after Lyra acquired Texas-based IT provider DKBinnovative on June 27.

Lyra was featured on the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501, ranked No. 270.

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

