Lyra Technology Group Acquires DKBinnovative

Lyra Technology Group, a collection of MSPs with backing by holding company Evergreen, is buying Texas-based IT provider DKBinnovative.

The backing from Lyra will allow DKB to continue to expand its customer base and focus in the South.

Lyra Technology's Elliot Hyman

"[DKB founder Keith Barthold] has built DKB with a unique set of core values and principles that are deeply interwoven into the company's culture and service," said Elliott Hyman, CEO of Lyra Technology Group. "We are thrilled to support his team and customers in the next phase of the company's growth as they continue to lead as a managed service provider in Texas."

Barthold will be elevated to chairman of DKB and will appoint former CRO Chris Scott as CEO.

DKB's Chris Scott

"I'm thrilled to embark on this exciting journey to lead an amazing team known for cybersecurity innovation and unwavering dedication to client success," Scott said.

Both Lyra and DKB are on the 2024 Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 list of the world's top managed service providers. DKB ranked No. 82, while Lyra was No. 270.