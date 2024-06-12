Protecting partners and vendors is the goal of any security company, but how much information is too much?

According to Blackpoint Cyber's VP of security, MacKenzie Brown, some researchers' propensity to release lists of known security vulnerabilities in near real-time might accidentally put the affected vendors and their customers at greater risk of attack. Brown, a former Microsoft executive, has been advocating for security researchers to adopt a coordinated approach in hopes of remediating the threat of outing a security hole before it can be patched.

Channel Futures had a chance to sit down with Brown during this week's Pax8 Beyond to discuss several of the issues around security vulnerabilities and the risks observed within the security community.