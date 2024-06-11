Heddy's rise to Pax8 president occurred a month after the company's CTO, Scott Chasin (pictured), was selected to replace founder John Street in May.

"I've had the same CEO who's been my mentor and like a father figure," Heddy said. "So getting Jason means that we have a very different relationship."

That relationship has required Heddy to learn how to balance Chasin's "business sense and technology side."

"The job just got a lot harder, challenging and fun because now I have to [keep up with] where Scott is pointing out where the robots are taking over in the future."

Heddy's remarks reference Chasin's opening remarks at Pax8, where he predicted how AI would affect the state of MSPs in the marketplace.