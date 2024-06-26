CrowdStrike Surpasses $1 Billion in Sales with CDW

CrowdStrike announced on Wednesday that it has surpassed $1 billion total sales over the lifetime of its partnership with CDW Corp. CDW, the enterprise channel partner, provides IT solutions to business, government, education and health care customers in the Americas and the U.K.

CrowdStrike's partnership with CDW also earned the cybersecurity provider diamond-level partner status with CDW, reflective of how impactful the company is on CDW's $20 billion business overall.

CDW's Stephanie Hagopian

"These milestones are a testament to the continued strength of our partnership with CrowdStrike and ongoing commitment to delivering positive cybersecurity outcomes for our mutual customers in today’s dynamic, rapidly advancing technology environment," said Stephanie Hagopian, VP of security solutions for CDW.

CrowdStrike execs say partners are integral to its goals. The cybersecurity vendor is intent on cracking $10 billion with CDW, according to CrowdStrike VP of America alliances Amanda Adams.

CrowdStrike Market Growth

There are now a few partners with whom CrowdStrike has crossed the $1 billion sales mark, Adams said.

The company's acceleration of innovation and growth has relied heavily on partnerships like the one with CDW.

The success contributed to CrowdStrike joining KKR and GoDaddy in the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

