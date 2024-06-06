CROWDSTRIKE PARTNER SYMPOSIUM — This week’s CrowdStrike Americas Partner Symposium focused on driving innovation, accelerating partners’ business, and capitalizing on growth and their partnerships with the cybersecurity vendor.

CrowdStrike is on a mission to become the first cybersecurity vendor to crack $10 billion, said Amanda Adams, CrowdStrike’s vice president of Americas alliances. And partners are accelerating their growth along with the vendor.

“We've had three partners in the last six months cross that $1 billion mark in sales with CrowdStrike,” she said. “We have a handful coming up on that in the first half, which I'm excited about. But all of the partners in the room had an opportunity to really double, triple grow their business with CrowdStrike and with their customers.”

CrowdStrike'sAmanda Adams

Partner Symposium Focused On ‘Inflection Point’

CrowdStrike and its partners are at an inflection point in terms of rapid growth, Adams said.

“I joined CrowdStrike in 2016 and at the time it was the endpoint detection and response (EDR) market,” she said. “We were all kind of saying the same thing with Cylance and Carbon Back. And so the partners that, when I first joined, really leaned in with CrowdStrike have built an incredible business with CrowdStrike over the time. And I feel like we're at that same type of inflection point.”

Continuing innovation revolves around CrowdStrike’s Falcon Foundry, which allows partners and customers to build applications on the CrowdStrike platform, Adams said.

“It speeds up automation, the workflows,” she said. “Think about the MSSPs and GSIs, and how they're doing work and developing for customers. It's a really cool ability to tap into the data and just the overall network.”

In addition, there’s been a “lot of great wins” over the past six months since the launch of Falcon Flex, CrowdStrike’s new consumption model within the vendor and its partners, Adams said.

“It allows our partners to deliver with our customers around modules at any time,” she said. “It's flexible, based on customer consumption, and we play a key role from a partner standpoint of driving that consumption transformation.”

