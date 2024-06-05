Kyndryl and AWS on Wednesday revealed an extension of their ongoing collaboration.

The IT infrastructure services provider said its Threat Insights Managed Service now is available via Amazon Security Lake.

As cybersecurity concerns mount, Kyndryl and AWS are adding measures that let joint customers automatically centralize their security data from across their Amazon Web Services environments. As such, users will gain visibility, as well as the ability to identify, mitigate and respond to sophisticated cybersecurity attacks, Kyndryl and AWS said on June 5.

“Security leaders understand that cyber incidents are inevitable, and they know it’s essential to have sufficient visibility to drive quick response,” said Michelle Weston, vice president of security and resiliency at Kyndryl. “By joining Kyndryl's deep cybersecurity expertise with the benefits of Amazon Security Lake, we can address the urgent need for an integrated approach to security and resilience, empowering our customers to not only anticipate and protect against threats, but also to quickly withstand and recover.”

Kyndryl's Michelle Weston

Kyndryl and AWS first started working together in early 2022, several months after Kyndryl, which spun off from IBM in 2021, inked similar partnership agreements with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. So far Kyndryl and AWS both have put money and expertise into a range of security and resiliency offerings. When it comes to the Kyndryl Threat Insights Managed Service, specifically, expect to use Amazon Security Lake to centralize data and apply analysis. This, Kyndryl and AWS said in a press release, will deliver “deep insights not possible with siloed, disparate security technologies.”

The new capabilities integrate into Kyndryl Bridge so customers get a consolidated view of security risks.

Other features include the following:

Improvements around anticipating, protecting, withstanding and recovering from breaches and hacks, per Kyndryl and AWS. In other words, pairing security and resiliency helps forecast and guard against threats and any disruptions that would ensue.

Improvements around visibility and simplicity. Here, Kyndryl and AWS say risk mitigation is a key challenge as organizations undergo digital transformation. Using Kyndryl’s new threat insights service, customers only have to access one pane to view their risks and ramp up decision-making time because they don’t have to comb through multiple portals to collect information manually.

Anomaly detection, with threat intelligence enhancement, with AI/ML-based analysis. That, too, will speed users’ decision-making time because the AI tools will gather and assess data on their behalf. In that vein, the Kyndryl Threat Insights Managed Service will evaluate security data quickly, and likely with more thoroughness than a team of humans could do on a compressed and frenetic deadline.

This latest Kyndryl-AWS announcement comes a few months after Kyndryl cemented a gen AI-centric deal with AWS rival Google Cloud. It was not immediately clear whether Kyndryl’s use of Google Gemini is underpinning its AI technologies on Amazon.