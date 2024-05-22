Dell Partners Getting More Rewards, Deal Protection

Dell is extending elements of its partner-first for storage strategy across the business.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

May 23, 2024

6 Slides
Michael Dell at Dell Partner Summit 2024

CEO Michael Dell on stage at Dell Partner Summit, part of Dell Technologies World 2024 in Las Vegas.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD — This year’s Dell Technologies World was heavily geared toward artificial intelligence (AI). However, the company did also make several announcements impacting Dell partners. While there was of course the new AI Focus Partner Network, there were also updates focusing on the midmarket, PCs, hypervisors and servers.

Additionally, Dell revealed how it is extending its partner-first strategy for storage to other parts of the business. This includes greater account protection and rewards for Dell partners. Plus, there was a warning from CEO Michael Dell that partners have to act now on AI, or face being left behind.

See the slideshow above to discover Dell partner news from the event.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsProducts and ServicesPartner Programs

About the Author(s)

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

