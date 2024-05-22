Dell Partners Getting More Rewards, Deal Protection

DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD — This year’s Dell Technologies World was heavily geared toward artificial intelligence (AI). However, the company did also make several announcements impacting Dell partners. While there was of course the new AI Focus Partner Network, there were also updates focusing on the midmarket, PCs, hypervisors and servers.

Additionally, Dell revealed how it is extending its partner-first strategy for storage to other parts of the business. This includes greater account protection and rewards for Dell partners. Plus, there was a warning from CEO Michael Dell that partners have to act now on AI, or face being left behind.

