Dell Partners Getting More Rewards, Deal Protection
Dell is extending elements of its partner-first for storage strategy across the business.
May 23, 2024
CEO Michael Dell on stage at Dell Partner Summit, part of Dell Technologies World 2024 in Las Vegas.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD — This year’s Dell Technologies World was heavily geared toward artificial intelligence (AI). However, the company did also make several announcements impacting Dell partners. While there was of course the new AI Focus Partner Network, there were also updates focusing on the midmarket, PCs, hypervisors and servers.
Additionally, Dell revealed how it is extending its partner-first strategy for storage to other parts of the business. This includes greater account protection and rewards for Dell partners. Plus, there was a warning from CEO Michael Dell that partners have to act now on AI, or face being left behind.
See the slideshow above to discover Dell partner news from the event.
Read more about:VARs/SIsMSPsProducts and ServicesPartner Programs
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Images: Beyond Security Vendor Pavilion with Cisco, Fortinet, Google CloudMay 23, 2024|13 Slides
Nutanix CEO Ramaswami: Partner Interest Spiking After Broadcom-VMware DealMay 23, 2024|5 Slides
IBM 'Identified an Opportunity' with MSP Partner ProgramMay 22, 2024|7 Slides
Salesforce Connections: Gen AI Here, Gen AI EverywhereMay 22, 2024|5 Slides