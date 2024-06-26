Kaspersky on Wednesday discussed the potential impact on partners from the Biden administration’s software ban in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s final decision prohibits Kaspersky, based in Russia, and its affiliates from doing business in the United States. This makes it illegal to sell, integrate or license any Kaspersky software on national security grounds.

The software ban, which applies to consumers, government and business organizations, includes no new sales or agreements with Americans after July 20, and no new security software updates after Sept. 29.

“The final determination by the [Commerce Department] provides for the prohibition of the sale of Kaspersky products, except for threat intelligence offerings and/or trainings, in the United States,” Kaspersky said. “We know that the theoretical risks are speculative, as Kaspersky has not engaged in, nor has the [department] accused Kaspersky of engaging in, any illegal actions.”

Kaspersky said it’s investigating the potential impact of this software ban on the business of its U.S. partners, “whose business and trust over almost 20 years we greatly appreciate.”

“We will work with them to comply to the deadlines defined by the [department}, although we are already aware that this would be a challenging schedule,” it said.

Software Ban Not Impacting Other Products, Services

The department “evidently” recognizes the technological expertise of Kaspersky products and services, the company said. Therefore, the prohibition will not affect the sales of Kaspersky threat intelligence products and services, Kaspersky security training products and services, or Kaspersky consulting or advisory services, including security operations center (SOC) consulting, security consulting, Ask the Analyst and incident response, which will remain available to customers in the United States, it said.

“Our employees in the United States will review the existing contracts, as well as new orders that our partners have already contracted with customers, but still had to book with Kaspersky,” the company said. “We are encouraging our U.S. employees and partners to work together to address the situation.”

The prohibition will apply only to information and communications technology and services (ICTS) transactions involving Kaspersky products by U.S. persons, and therefore has no material legal effect on its business operations in other regions.

“We will continue fulfilling our obligations to our existing customers under current agreements in other countries, and will keep delivering products and technical support,” the company said. “Kaspersky remains a trusted and proven partner globally, and we will stay keen to our mission of building a safer cyber world.”

Partners with questions can contact a local Kaspersky representative. There is a list of contacts available.