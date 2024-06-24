Cambium Networks Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Securities Fraud

Cambium is being threatened with a class-action lawsuit for alleged deceptive conduct around their products; plus, the company improved its partner program.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

June 24, 2024

1 Min Read
Class-action lawsuit against Cambium Networks
Jack_the_sparow/Shutterstock

Cambium Networks is the target of a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of securities fraud.

Levi & Korsinsky, a New York-based law firm, filed the suit against the wireless infrastructure provider in an attempt to recover the losses that shareholders may have experienced between May 2023 and January 2024.

Cambium Networks made false claims and/or deceived its shareholders, the lawsuit argues, through statements falsely claiming that there was a buildup of inventory, that Cambium was going to offer discounts because of that build-up and that the company's revenue would be adversely affected by the large amount of potentially obsolete inventory.

Representatives from Cambium Networks did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Channel Futures.

Shareholders can reach out to Levi and Korsinsky if they experienced a loss due to the company's alleged fraud.

Cambium Expands ConnectedPartner Program

Meantime, Cambium on Monday launched additional partner levels for its ConnectedPartner channel program. This update includes additional discounts, joint marketing opportunities, concierge services and more.

The updated plan has the One Network at the center of its initiative, a deal that will help partners manage wired and wireless broadband and Wi-Fi network edge technologies more simply, the company said.

Amicus Networx's Dave Elder

Amicus Networx's Dave Elder

Amicus Networx, a division of Safety NetAccess, is a Cambium Networks partner.

"Whether they are generating new business opportunities, or we are collaborating on a marketing campaign or event, Cambium has been easy to work with, and we've seen several new projects in a short amount of time," said Dave Elder, managing director of strategic partnerships at Amicus.

Read more about:

Partner ProgramsVARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal