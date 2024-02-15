James Maloney, whom channel partners will remember for his role founding DSCI, will serve as Telesystem president.

Telesystem, which provides managed services for connectivity, cybersecurity and communications, says Maloney will oversee growth, expansion and Telesystem'soverall strategic goals in his new role.

The company pointed to Maloney's ability to predict and adapt to "changing market conditions." And he seems to have come to the right spot. He's landing at an aggregator that has invested deeply into building out a managed cybersecurity practice.

"Telesystem is a truly remarkable company with a team of talented professionals, an unwavering dedication to their customers, and is poised to take advantage of the dynamic changes in the technology industry," Maloney said. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of the Telesystem family, and together we will lead this great company into a bright and prosperous future.”

Telesystem's James Maloney

Background of New Telesystem President

Maloney started his career in sales at Eastern Telecom in 1993. He went on to co-found and lead sales for CLEC Digital Signal in 1997. That business sold to Digital Broadband Communication in 1999. Maloney stayed on at Digital Broadband until the company went through chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2000.

Maloney then founded Massachussets-based DSCI, a telecom reseller that became a facilities-based CLEC in 2005. DSCI expanded to 1,500 clients in the Northeast before TelePacific Communications bought it in 2016.

He led sales at TelePacific (later renamed as TPx) until 2019.

Maloney went on to serve as chief revenue officer at CloudCall, which sold to Xplorer Capital in 2022.

For the last year he's been a principal and manager at the telecom consulting company BlackStar Communications Group.

Now he joins Telesystem at a time where managed network services providers are growing at a healthy clip yet looking to differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

Block Communications owns Telesystem. Block president and chief operating officer Jodi Miehls welcomed Maloney to the company.

“We have great chemistry as a leadership team, and James will fit right in as we move our strategic plan forward," Miehls said. "I’m excited to see some of the new and exciting ideas he will bring to the company in 2024 and beyond.”

Telesystem Channel

The provider gave a shoutout to the channel in its announcement. Specifically, it credited tech services distributors (TSD) and technology advisors (TA) space for unlocking new retail opportunities. Telesystem called out partnerships with ScanSource/Intelisys, Sandler Partners, Telarus and AppDirect.