E78 Boosts Carrier Biz with Avail Group Acquisition

Advisory firm E78 Partners has acquired network and IT advisor The Avail Group.

The acquisition, whose financial details E78 didn't reveal, establishes Avail as a service line in E78's strategic sourcing and advisory practice. Avail partners Guy Even-Chen and Stephen Casazza have accepted roles of managing directors of technology enablement.

Further Global Management-backed E78 has now acquired 14 companies, with a handful of those fitting into the category of a technology advisor (agent). Profit Enhancement Solutions and MacroNet are two such entities that have joined the fold. E78 executives have said they intend to pair technology consulting and sourcing with financial and M&A advisory.

Even-Chen in a news release noted some of the distinguished names in E78's client base, which includes Nike, Williams Sonoma and Patagonia.

“By joining forces with E78 we will be able to bring our unique solution set to a wider base of clients than ever before and provide our existing clients streamlined access to E78’s full range of services,” said Stephen Casazza, partner at The Avail Group.

Impact of Avail Group Acquisition

Casazza and Even-Chen worked together at a security and networking consultancy before founding The Avail Group in 2012.

The firm brings a distinct skill set in connectivity. The New Jersey-based firm boasts more than 100 agreements with carriers around the world. For example, Verizon lists The Avail Group as one of its wireline agents. The FCC also considers Avail a telecommunications reseller, with resale arrangements for MPLS and point-to-point services in six states.

According to Scott Marrone, E78's executive vice president of strategic sourcing, Avail is best at "building bespoke private networks for companies in sensitive industries with complex, no-fail needs."

In addition, The Avail Group typically sells to the enterprise and some upper midmarket clients, the companies said.

The Avail Group is not to be confused with Seattle-based Avail Partners, another technology advisor.

Avail's portfolio will go into the Nexus marketplace E78 recently launched.

“It has never been harder for companies to properly evaluate, deploy and manage the increasingly complex suite of technology platforms they have at their disposal,” Marrone said. "The Avail Group are IT blackbelts, with the depth of experience to help companies thoughtfully architect and execute strategies that improve the ROI of their technology services.”

E78 Partners

E78 launched in 2016 and has been making acquisitions across all sides of its business in recent years. In addition, it recently added talent on the tech side in adding Kristy Thomas as vice president of enterprise solutions.

“We have remained one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by continuously investing in the capabilities and talent that let us deliver wins for our clients, while ensuring that we can provide them with the expertise they need going forward,” E78 CEO John Signa said. “Industries such as financial services and health care have unique and elevated needs when it comes to their digital infrastructure, which both E78 and The Avail Group are well equipped to manage.”