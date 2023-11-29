Broadcom is laying off 1,267 VMware employees from VMware's Palo Alto, California, headquarters following the chipmaker's landmark $69 billion acquisition of VMware.

The number of disclosed Broadcom layoffs related to its merger skyrocketed on Wednesday with the latest state WARN notice the company disclosed.

A letter from Jill Turner, Broadcom's vice president of human services, to California's employee development department, said Broadcom is making significant cuts at the Palo Alto location following the Nov. 22 close of the merger. The 1,267 VMware employees will officially lose their jobs on Jan. 26, 2024.

Turner sent the letter on Monday, Nov. 27.

The 1,267 cuts in the VMware Palo Alto office represent a significant chunk of the building. Some media reports in 2022 estimated that 5,000 people worked in the office.

At the same time, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reports that Broadcom will move its headquarters from San Jose to the Palo Alto location. Kevin Nguyen's reporting – in which he obtain audio recording of an internal meeting featuring Broadcom CEO Hock Tan – also found that Broadcom intends to curtail VMware's hybrid work strategy.

"Remote work does not exist at Broadcom," the Business Journal quotes Tan as saying.

Broadcom Layoffs Adding Up

According to WARN listings obtained by Channel Futures, Broadcom has publicized at least 1,995 cuts.

Channel Futures on Tuesday reported on WARN notices in Georgia and Colorado that will impact 401 people.

In addition, a WARN notice filed in Washington state will impact 158 Broadcom employees. The official layoff is slated to occur on Jan. 24, 2024. VMware holds an office in Bellevue, Washington.

In New York state, cuts impacting two locations and remote workers total 169. Those will go into effect Feb. 26, 2024. The notice reportedly went live on Monday but didn't publish on the internet until Wednesday.

One of the New York City offices, where VMware Tanzu is based, is losing 13 people. One hundred and fifty-four impacted employees work remotely.

According to the filings, none of the employees is represented by a union.

A source told Channel Futures earlier this week that the total number of layoffs could reach 20,000.

Broadcom's workforce reductions stem across the business. The company faced concerns leading up to the merger closing that it would conduct mass layoffs just as it did in previous acquisitions of companies such as Symantec.

Broadcom has not responded to a request for comment.