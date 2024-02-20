1Password is enhancing its device security capabilities with its acquisition of Kolide.

Kolide’s solution provides contextual access management, allowing companies to prevent unknown or unsecure devices from accessing applications. Its customers include Databricks, Robinhood, Discord, Anduril and more.

1Password isn’t saying how much it's paying for Kolide.

Monica Jain, 1Password’s head of global go-to-market partnerships, said Kolide is not part of 1Password’s immediate partner offering, but it does plan to offer its device security capabilities to partners in the near future. It will communicate updates on availability in the next couple of months.

“Acquiring Kolide accelerates 1Password’s product road map, adding contextual access management and device health capabilities to the 1Password security suite,” she said. “No matter what device or where employees are working, whether that be the coffee shop, the airport or at home, 1Password will close the gaps in businesses’ security posture, ensuring only approved users on trusted devices can access company applications.”

Kolide's Device Security Capabilities 'Unmatched'

While other companies provide mobile device management (MDM) and similar IT service management capabilities, Kolide is the only company in the market with this kind of device security and contextual access management solution that can check the health status of a device at the point of authentication in real time before granting access to company applications, Jain said. When Kolide detects a device health risk, it blocks the access attempt and guides the user through self-remediation steps to restore the device to a trusted state without the involvement of IT or security teams.

“Kolide’s technology, coupled with the strength of our partner program offerings, will be a significant competitive unlock for our partners, providing them with additional growth opportunities with 1Password,” she said.

1Password’s mission has always been to “make the easy thing the secure thing,” Jain said.

“Seventy-four percent of breaches involve the human element, such as weak passwords, phishing and out-of-date operating systems and apps,” she said. "1Password is building a program that provides partners with the tools they need to satisfy their customers’ security demands and better protect companies against the rapidly changing threat landscape. 1Password’s acquisition of Kolide will extend our partners' ability to make it easy for companies to keep employee devices secure. 1Password is committed to providing partners with lower-friction, higher-productivity security tools to enable companies to secure their workforces from anywhere and on any device.”

“Kolide was founded on the idea of honest security, a philosophy that, when combined with the principles of zero trust, transforms end users into the most effective security solution IT will ever have,” said Jason Meller, Kolide’s CEO and founder. “We are combining forces with 1Password for one reason. We both believe every company needs user-focused device security. With 1Password, we now have the resources to make that belief a reality.”