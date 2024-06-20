Pure Storage Rolls Out New AI, Cyber Resilience, Partner Program Updates
Pure’s big reveal at Pure Storage//Accelerate includes the first AI copilot for storage, new storage-as-a-service (STaaS) SLAs to fight ransomware and the next generation of Pure Fusion.
June 20, 2024
Pure Fusion unifies arrays and optimizes storage pools “on the fly” across structured and unstructured data, on-premises and in the cloud. Now embedded into the Purity operating environment, designed to continuously get better over time via non-disruptive upgrades, the next generation Pure Fusion will be available across the entire Pure Storage platform to all global customers.
Pure Storage said the first AI copilot for storage represents a new way to manage and protect data using natural language. This leverages data insights from tens of thousands of customers to guide storage teams through investigating complex performance and management issues and staying ahead of security incidents.
In the new Innovation Race survey commissioned by Pure Storage, nearly all global CIOs and decision makers (98%) state that their organization’s data infrastructure must improve to support initiatives like AI.
As a result, Pure Storage said it is introducing AI features to help businesses accelerate successful AI deployments.
The first is the new Evergreen//One for AI, which Pure describes as purpose-built AI storage as a service. It provides guaranteed storage performance for GPUs to support training, inference and HPC workloads. It also introduces the ability to purchase based on dynamic performance and throughput needs. The new SLA eliminates the need for planning or overbuying by paying for throughput performance, said the company.
Secondly, Pure Storage now provides secure application workspaces with fine-grained access controls. These combine Kubernetes container management, secure multitenancy and policy governance tools to enable advanced data integrations between enterprise mission-critical data and AI clusters. This makes storage infrastructure transparent to application owners, who gain automated access to AI innovation “without sacrificing security, independence or control.”
Pure Storage said it was among the first enterprise storage vendors to work with Nvidia to achieve Nvidia DGX BasePOD certification and Nvidia OVX validation. Building upon this collaboration for AI-ready infrastructure, Pure expects to be a certified storage solution for Nvidia DGX SuperPOD by the end of 2024.
Pure’s Ethernet-based storage solution simplifies the integration and deployment of large-scale training and inference. Consuming up to 85% less energy than alternative all-flash storage solutions, Pure said it can help customers overcome data-center power constraints in large AI clusters.
Moving on to cyber resilience, Evergreen//One is expanding its coverage to include disaster recovery scenarios. This new Cyber Recovery and Resilience SLA delivers a customized recovery plan, ships clean service infrastructure within a defined SLA, provides onsite installation and supplies additional professional services for data transfer.
In addition, Pure Storage will collaborate with organizations to build and maintain their cybersecurity strategy. Ongoing quarterly reviews are included to ensure best practices adherence, ongoing risk assessments and operational security remediation. If an unforeseen disruptive event occurs, Pure will help restore normal operations, guaranteed.
“Combined, we now have ten STaaS SLAs, making us a clear leader in the field,” said Greenlaw.
A new security assessment provides visibility into fleet-level security risks and offers actionable recommendations to maximize cyber resilience.
Based on aggregated intelligence across more than 10,000 environments, the Security Assessment presents numerical scores from zero to five to benchmark the security posture of the entire storage fleet. It also “delivers best practices to align with NIST 2.0 standards, advance regulatory compliance, remediate potential security anomalies, and rapidly restore operations if a security-related event occurs.”
Additionally, the new AI copilot leverages the security assessment to provide CISOs with the visibility into benchmarking their security posture against other Pure Storage customers.
A new AI-Powered Anomaly Detection Enhancement enables customers to discover threats such as ransomware attacks, unusual activity, malicious behavior and denial-of-service attacks via performance anomalies.
This expands on previously available ransomware detection based on data reduction anomalies. The expanded detection is built on multiple machine learning (ML) models running to identify unusual anomalous behavior. Customers can identify the last-known good snapshot copy to mitigate operational impact by quickly identifying recovery point targets to restore data, reducing risk and guesswork.
Elsewhere, the Evergreen//One Site Rebalance SLA helps organizations looking to adjust existing reserve commitments as their storage requirements evolve. If there are no longer capacity needs at a specific site, if a data center is being consolidated, or if performance at one site was oversized and excess capacity exists that can be used elsewhere, the Site Rebalance SLA empowers organizations to rebalance reserve commitments once a year for each Evergreen//One subscription.
Additionally, at the Pure//Partner Forum during Accelerate, the vendor announced new capabilities to help partners drive greater operational efficiency and improve the customer experience.
They include new incentives, billing automation and intelligent visibility into customer assets. These, it said, help to “support and guarantee predictable recurring revenue streams in today’s services-driven economy.”
The updates include:
AI-Powered Asset Management: Through the Pure1 Assets dashboard, partners now get visibility into expiring subscriptions and AI-based recommendations. Pure said this helps partners turn renewals into planning and growth conversations for increased revenue while discovering new IT projects.
Digital Master Services Agreement: Pure now allows partners to opt in to a new self-service purchasing model which enables customers to subscribe to additional Evergreen//One services within Pure1. The new model includes partner margin and full account visibility for partners to track revenue growth.
Expanded Partner Intelligence: Partners can now gain new strategic insights, including account-specific KPIs, trends and directed growth opportunities, and platform performance analysis to expose upsell opportunities and improve the customer experience.
Simplified Invoice Management: Pure’s Partner Invoice Management provides self-service invoice reporting, APIs and an actionable dashboard so reconciliation time is “significantly reduced or eliminated.”
"We’re committed to creating new ways for partners to drive higher value and transform their services,” said Greenlaw. “Today’s news is being well received by partners looking for more autonomy, guaranteed predictable recurring revenue streams and an increased ability to create meaningful engagements with customers.”
