In the new Innovation Race survey commissioned by Pure Storage, nearly all global CIOs and decision makers (98%) state that their organization’s data infrastructure must improve to support initiatives like AI.

As a result, Pure Storage said it is introducing AI features to help businesses accelerate successful AI deployments.

The first is the new Evergreen//One for AI, which Pure describes as purpose-built AI storage as a service. It provides guaranteed storage performance for GPUs to support training, inference and HPC workloads. It also introduces the ability to purchase based on dynamic performance and throughput needs. The new SLA eliminates the need for planning or overbuying by paying for throughput performance, said the company.