Sandler Partners claimed the title of top overall distributor for the combined Cox and RapidScale businesses.
February 20, 2024
Sandler Partners surged in sales for Cox Business and its RapidScale subsidiary last year, and Clear Connect continued its strong performance with the cable provider.
Cox once again announced its annual awards for top technology service distributor (TSD) and technology advisor (TA) partners. The results show that Sandler Partners performed the best among the TSDs in terms of selling the combined portfolio connectivity (Cox) and cloud services (RapidScale).
"Sandler Partner’s ability to sustain historically strong customer relationships and deliver enterprise solutions skyrocketed sales in 2023. The team celebrates [managing partner] Alan [Sandler] and the team for their collaborative efforts in the channel, achieving top cloud and connectivity sales with Cox Business and RapidScale," Cox Business said.
Cox recognized Telarus as top connectivity growth distributor.
Clear Connect Stays Dominant
On the customer-facing partner side, Clear Connect won top overall connectivity partner. Clear Connect has announced that it has now sold more than $10 million in monthly recurring revenue in its overall practice.
In the meantime, Clear Connect's sister company, Innovative Business Solutions, won top connectivity distributor. In addition, Cox named Innovative senior director of product Matt Marshall its top connectivity evangelist.
Florida-based Grupo Adler earned the award for top connectivity growth with Cox. Grupo Adler, an authorized Cox retailer, focuses on Latino businesses.
Cox also named Texas-based Intellys its top enterprise sales partner.
Cloud Awards
Channel Futures last week shared the winners from the RapidScale side of Cox Business. Avant earned the title of top performing cloud distributor, and John Alexander Consulting won the title of top performing cloud partner.
Cox Business bought RapidScale in 2018.
Here are all of the awardees for Cox and RapidScale.
Top Overall Distributor: Sandler Partners
Top Performing Connectivity Distributor: Innovative Business Solutions
Top Performing Cloud Distributor: Avant Communications
Top Connectivity Growth Distributor: Telarus
Top Cloud Growth Distributor: Sandler Partners
Top Performing Connectivity Partner: Clear Connect
Top Performing Cloud Partner: John Alexander Consulting
Top Connectivity Growth Partner: Grupo Adler
Top Cloud Growth Partner: LVIT Pros
Top Enterprise Sales Partner: Intellys
Top Public Cloud Partner: Amplix
Top Connectivity Evangelist: Matt Marshall, Innovative Business Solutions
Top Cloud Evangelist: Koby Philips, Telarus
Read more about:Agents
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Meet Channel Futures' 50 Channel Influencers for 2024Feb 20, 2024|50 Slides
The Gately Report: Menlo Security Tackling Browser Attacks, AI ThreatsFeb 19, 2024|10 Slides
VMware Cloud Marketing Head: Broadcom Changes Mean Business ‘Will Only Get Better’Feb 16, 2024|10 Slides
Upstack Annual Report Gives Clues Into TA Market SizeFeb 15, 2024|7 Slides