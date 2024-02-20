Sponsored By

Sandler Partners claimed the title of top overall distributor for the combined Cox and RapidScale businesses.

James Anderson

February 20, 2024

2 Min Read
Clear Connect, Sandler win Cox awards
JLco Julia Amaral/Shutterstock

Sandler Partners surged in sales for Cox Business and its RapidScale subsidiary last year, and Clear Connect continued its strong performance with the cable provider.

Cox once again announced its annual awards for top technology service distributor (TSD) and technology advisor (TA) partners. The results show that Sandler Partners performed the best among the TSDs in terms of selling the combined portfolio connectivity (Cox) and cloud services (RapidScale).

"Sandler Partner’s ability to sustain historically strong customer relationships and deliver enterprise solutions skyrocketed sales in 2023. The team celebrates [managing partner] Alan [Sandler] and the team for their collaborative efforts in the channel, achieving top cloud and connectivity sales with Cox Business and RapidScale," Cox Business said.

Cox recognized Telarus as top connectivity growth distributor.

Clear Connect Stays Dominant

On the customer-facing partner side, Clear Connect won top overall connectivity partner. Clear Connect has announced that it has now sold more than $10 million in monthly recurring revenue in its overall practice.

In the meantime, Clear Connect's sister company, Innovative Business Solutions, won top connectivity distributor. In addition, Cox named Innovative senior director of product Matt Marshall its top connectivity evangelist.

Related:Avant, Sandler, Amplix Among Top RapidScale Partners

Florida-based Grupo Adler earned the award for top connectivity growth with Cox. Grupo Adler, an authorized Cox retailer, focuses on Latino businesses.

Cox also named Texas-based Intellys its top enterprise sales partner.

Cloud Awards

Channel Futures last week shared the winners from the RapidScale side of Cox Business. Avant earned the title of top performing cloud distributor, and John Alexander Consulting won the title of top performing cloud partner.

Cox Business bought RapidScale in 2018.

Here are all of the awardees for Cox and RapidScale.

Top Overall Distributor: Sandler Partners
Top Performing Connectivity Distributor: Innovative Business Solutions
Top Performing Cloud Distributor: Avant Communications
Top Connectivity Growth Distributor: Telarus
Top Cloud Growth Distributor: Sandler Partners
Top Performing Connectivity Partner: Clear Connect
Top Performing Cloud Partner: John Alexander Consulting
Top Connectivity Growth Partner: Grupo Adler
Top Cloud Growth Partner: LVIT Pros
Top Enterprise Sales Partner: Intellys
Top Public Cloud Partner: Amplix
Top Connectivity Evangelist: Matt Marshall, Innovative Business Solutions
Top Cloud Evangelist: Koby Philips, Telarus

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo