Sandler Partners surged in sales for Cox Business and its RapidScale subsidiary last year, and Clear Connect continued its strong performance with the cable provider.

Cox once again announced its annual awards for top technology service distributor (TSD) and technology advisor (TA) partners. The results show that Sandler Partners performed the best among the TSDs in terms of selling the combined portfolio connectivity (Cox) and cloud services (RapidScale).

"Sandler Partner’s ability to sustain historically strong customer relationships and deliver enterprise solutions skyrocketed sales in 2023. The team celebrates [managing partner] Alan [Sandler] and the team for their collaborative efforts in the channel, achieving top cloud and connectivity sales with Cox Business and RapidScale," Cox Business said.

Cox recognized Telarus as top connectivity growth distributor.

Clear Connect Stays Dominant

On the customer-facing partner side, Clear Connect won top overall connectivity partner. Clear Connect has announced that it has now sold more than $10 million in monthly recurring revenue in its overall practice.

In the meantime, Clear Connect's sister company, Innovative Business Solutions, won top connectivity distributor. In addition, Cox named Innovative senior director of product Matt Marshall its top connectivity evangelist.

Related:Avant, Sandler, Amplix Among Top RapidScale Partners

Florida-based Grupo Adler earned the award for top connectivity growth with Cox. Grupo Adler, an authorized Cox retailer, focuses on Latino businesses.

Cox also named Texas-based Intellys its top enterprise sales partner.

Cloud Awards

Channel Futures last week shared the winners from the RapidScale side of Cox Business. Avant earned the title of top performing cloud distributor, and John Alexander Consulting won the title of top performing cloud partner.

Cox Business bought RapidScale in 2018.

Here are all of the awardees for Cox and RapidScale.

Top Overall Distributor: Sandler Partners

Top Performing Connectivity Distributor: Innovative Business Solutions

Top Performing Cloud Distributor: Avant Communications

Top Connectivity Growth Distributor: Telarus

Top Cloud Growth Distributor: Sandler Partners

Top Performing Connectivity Partner: Clear Connect

Top Performing Cloud Partner: John Alexander Consulting

Top Connectivity Growth Partner: Grupo Adler

Top Cloud Growth Partner: LVIT Pros

Top Enterprise Sales Partner: Intellys

Top Public Cloud Partner: Amplix

Top Connectivity Evangelist: Matt Marshall, Innovative Business Solutions

Top Cloud Evangelist: Koby Philips, Telarus