Cox-owned RapidScale handed out six awards to channel partners for their success selling managed and public cloud solutions.

Technology services distributors (TSDs) and customer-facing technology advisors (TAs) alike earned recognition as top RapidScale partners in the company's annual channel awards.

Top RapidScale Partners: Distributors

Chicago-based Avant repeated its titlefrom2022 as Top Performing Cloud Distributor, with RapidScale crediting it for performance on the public cloud side of the portfolio.

In the meantime, Avant sellers recently awarded RapidScale an NPS score of 93, the highest of any supplier in the TSD's portfolio.

California-based Sandler Partners earned Top Cloud Growth Distributor for its year-over-year improvements. Sandler last fall named RapidScale its top cloud provider.

Utah-based Telarus got an individual shoutout. Longtime cloud practice leader Koby Phillips received the title of Top Cloud Evangelist. Phillips recently weighed in on cloud trends he's seeing in the upcoming year in an interview with Channel Futures.

Top RapidScale Partners: Tech Advisors

Technology advisors source RapidScale's solutions in an agent model. Normally they leverage the contracts that TSDs hold with RapidScale to sell RapidScale's services to the end-user customer.

Related:Innovative Business, Partners Clean up in Cox, Rapidscale Awards

New York-based John Alexander Consulting (JAC) claimed the largest deal of the year for RapidScale. Alexis Pomierski's outfit won Top Performing Cloud Partner. JAC recently joined Sandler Partners' Superstar Club, and Pomierski is a Technology Advisor 101 honoree.

Las Vegas-based LVIT Pros won Top Cloud Growth Partner. Tom Chipman's company provides both IT support through its own staff and advisory services sourcing vendors like RapidScale.

New England-based Amplix won Top Public Cloud Partner. RapidScale pointed to Amplix's technical sales abilities as well as its multi-solution deals. Amplix chief strategy officer Dan Passacantilli recently shared how he evolved his practice (then Blue Front) to sell IT services in addition to telecom.

Last year RapidScale and Cox Business announced their partner awards together, but this time RapidScale announced standalone awards.

Public Cloud Development

RapidScale is a channel partner itself, and it continues to make a name for itself with its vendor partners.

For example, RapidScale late last month announced it had earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Small and Medium Business Competency.

The company on Dec. 14 announced that it has achieved "expert" status as a Microsoft Azure managed services provider.

Related:How the Channel Fueled Cox's Acquisition of RapidScale

Those competencies are key for RapidScale's technology advisor partners, who historically have lacked a direct entryway into selling services from public cloud providers like AWS and Azure. Instead, they have relied on cloud service providers like RapidScale and SADA Systems to stay relevant in the market.

Cox Business bought LogicWorks and merged it with RapidScale in order to deepen those public cloud capabilities.