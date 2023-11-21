As part of its mission to elevate the value of the communications channel and showcase the strengths of all channel partners, Channel Futures plans a major expansion of our Technology Advisor 101 initiatives in 2024.

Launched last year, the TA 101 is an editorial initiative to identify the industry’s leading agents and technology advisors who focus their efforts selling a wide range of communications and collaboration services from the industry’s top telecommunications providers and other technology suppliers. In 2023, Channel Futures published a list of 101 top-performing high achievers in the communications channel along with the first recognition event at the industry’s largest independent channel partner gathering, the Channel Partners Conference Expo/MSP Summit, held each year in Las Vegas.

In 2024, Channel Futures will once again publish a list of the industry’s most important agents and technology advisors, but with some new features and an enhanced methodology. First, Channel Futures has recruited a star-studded group of judges to review this year’s list of applicants while also initiating a new nomination process. To keep the list fresh year after year, the 2024 crop of TA 101 organizations will be nominated by the previous year’s honorees. Agents and technology advisors will be judged on the following criteria: client focus, peer leadership, industry advocacy and overall performance as channel partners. Given the success of the TA 101 launch last year, Channel Futures is adding two special awards in 2024 where we will recognize an individual for Channel Futures Lifetime Achievement in the communications channel as well as Channel Futures Rising Star.

We encourage partners to apply for this year’s awards here.

The project is being overseen by Channel Futures senior news editor, telco channels, James Anderson, who covers the agent channel along with the indirect channels of the main service providers and communications and collaborations suppliers.

The media platform of Channel Futures along with its live events held under the Channel Partners Conference & Expo/MSP Summit brands are dedicated to serving the entire channel, but are distinguished by a focus on what was traditionally called the agent channel. This channel is made up of small, medium and large partner organizations that have represented the services of such companies as AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Comcast, Spectrum, Vonage and many others. Today, these agent organizations are evolving into more services-oriented organizations that sell cybersecurity, network management and cloud computing among their core connectivity offerings. That change is resulting in these organizations being identified more closely as technology advisors for their work with customers in recommending specific communications solutions, often serving in influential and advisory roles that put the customer’s needs first.

This community has not always received the recognition it deserves for its work in helping customers achieve their IT and communications goals, which is why Channel Futures is shining a light on an elite group that every channel partner can learn from when it comes to customer experience, vendor management, business-model optimization and leadership. Next year, we also plan to conduct more research on the state of the agent and technology advisor channel that will provide insight into the major trends impacting this ecosystem, along with insight into the size and scope of the communications channel.

At the 2024 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, we will host two special sessions dedicated to the new TA 101 inductees, along with recognition for our past winners. During a keynote presentation on March 13, we will assemble agent leaders from a cross-section of organizations to discuss how they are continuing to evolve their businesses, grow and achieve outstanding results. A special networking reception will be held on Tuesday of the event where we will honor those who made the list.

For more information, please visit the application.