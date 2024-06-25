CF: What is Insight doing with artificial intelligence?

Moss: There are a couple of things we’re doing in AI. We're definitely helping clients today consider how they approach this. We see AI as a data concern, and that's where hybrid and multicloud come in. We don't care where the client's data is, but we're helping them with what that data looks like so they're ready for AI. We have a data practice that's maniacally focused on that.

Then we have an AI practice that's focused on helping clients through the proof-of-concept phase of getting real pilots off the ground and running. It doesn't matter where they have the data. Our developers know how to deal with the large language model (LLM), RAG (retrieval augmented generation), and they help the clients start to get things going.

The third thing is, we're starting to really look at the ISV community and [considering] who the players in are in the ISV community that are going to be strong in this space. Because it's not going to be just powered by all the large OEMs. It's not going to be just us and solutions. We know ISVs are going to be big players. So we're working very closely with OEM partners, and ISVs we already worked with to determine who's really going to add value in this equation rapidly for clients.