CF: What are Insight’s main security services?
Moss: We have two major [security] offers — Microsoft Sentinel, and then we also work with SecureWorks Taegis. Taegis is the platform play that they sell for MSSPs, and we use the Taegis product with clients that want something easy to use.
CF: What is Insight doing with artificial intelligence?
Moss: There are a couple of things we’re doing in AI. We're definitely helping clients today consider how they approach this. We see AI as a data concern, and that's where hybrid and multicloud come in. We don't care where the client's data is, but we're helping them with what that data looks like so they're ready for AI. We have a data practice that's maniacally focused on that.
Then we have an AI practice that's focused on helping clients through the proof-of-concept phase of getting real pilots off the ground and running. It doesn't matter where they have the data. Our developers know how to deal with the large language model (LLM), RAG (retrieval augmented generation), and they help the clients start to get things going.
The third thing is, we're starting to really look at the ISV community and [considering] who the players in are in the ISV community that are going to be strong in this space. Because it's not going to be just powered by all the large OEMs. It's not going to be just us and solutions. We know ISVs are going to be big players. So we're working very closely with OEM partners, and ISVs we already worked with to determine who's really going to add value in this equation rapidly for clients.
CF: Are your customers adopting Microsoft Copilot yet?
Moss: We’re seeing a lot of adoption. People are past the pilot stage into what I would call real-world scenarios today. Microsoft continues to show phenomenal support for that; it certainly is their go-to-market strategy. And for us as being a really, really big Microsoft cloud solution provider (CSP) already, it's a really good match for us. Copilot plus CSP is a natural match.
CF: We hear a lot of talk about public cloud cost optimization, and even repatriation from clouds to on-premises deployments. Cloud is a big part of your business. What are your clients doing there?
Moss: Limited repatriation is the right description. The most interesting thing that I've watched specifically is the Google Cloud announcement about allowing people to offload without charging [egress fees]. And then Azure followed suit. I think it's a nod to how important the edge is going to be at the end of the day. I think they understand and they want to be players on both sides. And that's why hybrid and multi[cloud] are important.
CF: What are you hearing from customers about Broadcom-VMware?
Moss: There are challenges around that. But we're also seeing what I would call a very balanced approach. Broadcom is moving at least in some areas that will probably allow a higher level of success than people are saying. And then the other players that are out there will pick up work. They're absolutely picking up some of the work already, whether it's Nutanix, whether it's Azure Stack, there are some wins in that space. And when we look at it as a solution integrator, which is who we want to be, we're OK if everyone is winning.
CF: Are you seeing any vertical industries growing ahead of the pack?
Moss: I think hospitality, travel and entertainment are going to continue to invest ahead of the curve. Many of them are a little bit behind because of COVID, and they're playing catch-up. I really see that they will benefit from AI most rapidly. That space is investing heavily right now. They already have pretty well-ordered data because that’s the nature of their business, and we think that they’ll outperform a lot of other players.
Although the overwhelming majority of Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 winners are private companies, No. 1 Insight Enterprises is public. That gives us a look at its financials, which provide insights, if you will, into Insight’s 2023 successful managed service business.
Insight, a solutions integrator, gains a minority of its revenue from services; yet, services make up the fastest growing parts of the business and helped increase profits in 2023 despite an overall revenue drop, particularly in hardware sales.
Key 2023 full year metrics include:
While net sales of $9.2 billion declined 12% year-over-year, services net sales of $1.5 billion increased 4.4%.
Services gross profit increased 12% to $897 million.
Gross profit for cloud increased 26%, to $429 million, and Insight Core Services increased 8%, to $273 million. Both of those figures were company records.
A big reason for the bump in cloud services came from Insight’s $410 million acquisition of SADA last December, giving the company a strong Google Cloud Platform play to go with its established Microsoft cloud business. The SADA business contributed little in 2023, but is a key reason Insight forecast its cloud gross profit to grow more than 35% year over year in 2024, to go with more than 20% growth in Core Services.
“Our strategy is we're going to bring the best of the technology of our partners, and we're also going play in the systems-integration world, which is about ever tighter relationships with our clients to bring you incredibly high value,” said Stephen Moss, Insight’s SVP of managed services. “That's what we know we have to execute every single day.”
Insight Enterprises' Stephen Moss
Insight Enterprises Soars in MSP 501
Channel Futures caught up with Moss to discuss the drivers of Insight’s 2023 success.
Channel Futures: What was your biggest managed services growth area in 2023?
Stephen Moss: Security has continued to grow rapidly this last year in the managed service space. That’s no surprise. The concerns are there, and the magnitude of the need is just so large that any security in the managed security space is growing quickly. I would say that trend is here to stay. And with security, you get the halo of other things that need to be managed, patched, whatever the case may be.
