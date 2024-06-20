For years, HPE CEO Antonio Neri has preached that the whole world is going hybrid. He said that remains the case with the emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

“AI requires hybrid cloud by design,” he said. “AI will be an accelerator of hybrid for sure. If you go to fine-tune a model with your proprietary data, a lot of that's going to happen on your own premises or on a colo site where you have a dedicated instance. If you're doing some learning without using your proprietary data, and you want to use public data, you may use the public cloud for that. Once the model is what you want it to be and you want to do inferencing, you can use the same infrastructure or use the public cloud.

“But a lot of the inferencing will happen on end points at the edge," he continued. "It can be your mobile phone … or maybe a factory floor in a dedicated AI server processing data in real-time.”

Neri also said he expects HPE Private Cloud AI to appeal to companies of all sizes. It comes in small, medium, large and extra-large configurations. Small begins with 4-8 Nvidia L40 GPUs, 30TB-248TB of storage and 100Gb Nvidia Ethernet networking, while extra large runs to 12 Nvidia GH 200 NVL2 GPUs, 670TB-1.1 PB of storage, and 800Gb Nvidia networking.

Neri said while pricing has not yet been disclosed, he expects the small configuration to start at less than $100,000.

“The entry point is not millions of dollars,” he said. “It’s a five-figure product. With hyperscalers or other large language training models, you’re probably spending hundreds of millions of dollars. But that's not what we're doing for the enterprise.”