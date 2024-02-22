Sponsored By

Cloud Computing News: AWS Loses Another Key Exec to Azure; Canalys, Vega Cloud, Hyve News

In this week’s short but meaty cloud computing news roundup, find out who else has left the world’s largest hyperscaler for Microsoft Azure. Plus, news from Canalys, Vega Cloud and Hyve Managed Hosting.

Kelly Teal

February 23, 2024

Amazon Web Services has lost another key executive to a competing cloud computing provider. 

After that, research firm Canalys has some new stats on the revenue channel partners expect this year from as-a-service deployments. They’re important numbers, given the worldwide transition from perpetual to subscription licensing models.

From there, Vega Cloud, a cloud cost optimization provider, has news. It has launched its channel program and already counts Clarify 360, ClearData and E78 Partners among its participants.

Finally, Hyve Managed Hosting has made the move into the United States. The UK-based company specializes in cloud hosting and chose North America because of record cloud computing demand on the continent.

