Plus, Nutanix, Kyndryl, SoftIron and OVHcloud all have channel-centric updates.
March 28, 2024
Who doesn’t love a short but meaty roundup of cloud computing news you might have missed? We’ve got that very thing for you as the last week of March comes to a close. And while we don’t want to give away all the goods, here’s a hint at what you’ll come across in this pithy cloud computing roundup:
Google Cloud has named Adaire Fox-Martin’s replacement in the go-to-market group.
Kyndryl and Cloudflare have a new iteration of their partnership.
Nutanix has key findings in its latest Enterprise Cloud Index report, findings that bode well for cloud computing channel partners.
SoftIron is targeting the Broadcom-VMware controversy with the launch of a platform targeting vSphere users.
