AWS PARTNER SUMMIT — AWS had made it clear at re:Invent in Las Vegas in December that it was all-in on generative AI. At its Partner Summit this week in London, it doubled down on that statement.

The event was, for the most part, dedicated to generative AI: its applications and how partners can help their customers benefit from the technology. It took just 90 seconds after taking to the stage for her keynote speech for AWS’ global channel leader Ruba Borno to declare that the world is now at a tipping point thanks to generative AI.

The cloud giant also sold the benefits to partners of AWS Marketplace, revealed its fastest growing competency ever, and provided updates on its latest investments. See our slideshow above for the five biggest talking points at AWS Partner Summit.