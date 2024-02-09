SonicWall on Friday announced its annual partner awards, recognizing partner organizations worldwide that have displayed “uncommon excellence” in delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

“For the past three decades, SonicWall successes have been connected to the achievements of its esteemed partners and distributors,” said Bob VanKirk, SonicWalll’s CEO and president. “We’re extraordinarily grateful for our growing community of 17,000 partners and distributors, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to honor those SonicWall SecureFirst partners who have exemplified our values and dedicated themselves to delivering world-class SonicWall security to organizations across the globe.”

SonicWall's Bob VanKirk

Partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. For each category of the partner awards, SonicWall selected from a large pool of nominees one partner per region who demonstrated consistent excellence over the past year. These partners have delivered “tremendous performance, comprehensive expertise and unsurpassed service.”

North American Partner Awards

SonicWall’s North American Region winners include:

Distributor of the Year - Ingram Micro

Platinum Partner of the Year - HOCS Consulting

Gold Partner of the Year - Black Belt Secure

Silver Partner of the Year - Strikeworks Solutions

DMR Partner of the Year - Firewalls.com

NSP Partner of the Year - Insight

MSP Partner of the Year - Epicor

Enterprise Partner of the Year - Logically

Public Sector Partner of the Year - LANRover Network Services

Newcomer of the Year - Attronica

Sales Hero of the Year - Jason Gilmore (BlueAlly)

Technical Hero of the Year - James Crifasi (RedZone Technologies)

Marketing Hero of the Year - Edith Liao (BlueAlly)

MSP Growth Partner of the Year - Exigent Technologies

