SonicWall Partner Awards: Ingram Micro, Insight, Logically, More
SonicWall works with 17,000 partners and distributors.
February 9, 2024
SonicWall on Friday announced its annual partner awards, recognizing partner organizations worldwide that have displayed “uncommon excellence” in delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers.
“For the past three decades, SonicWall successes have been connected to the achievements of its esteemed partners and distributors,” said Bob VanKirk, SonicWalll’s CEO and president. “We’re extraordinarily grateful for our growing community of 17,000 partners and distributors, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to honor those SonicWall SecureFirst partners who have exemplified our values and dedicated themselves to delivering world-class SonicWall security to organizations across the globe.”
SonicWall's Bob VanKirk
Partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. For each category of the partner awards, SonicWall selected from a large pool of nominees one partner per region who demonstrated consistent excellence over the past year. These partners have delivered “tremendous performance, comprehensive expertise and unsurpassed service.”
North American Partner Awards
SonicWall’s North American Region winners include:
Distributor of the Year - Ingram Micro
Platinum Partner of the Year - HOCS Consulting
Gold Partner of the Year - Black Belt Secure
Silver Partner of the Year - Strikeworks Solutions
DMR Partner of the Year - Firewalls.com
NSP Partner of the Year - Insight
MSP Partner of the Year - Epicor
Enterprise Partner of the Year - Logically
Public Sector Partner of the Year - LANRover Network Services
Newcomer of the Year - Attronica
Sales Hero of the Year - Jason Gilmore (BlueAlly)
Technical Hero of the Year - James Crifasi (RedZone Technologies)
Marketing Hero of the Year - Edith Liao (BlueAlly)
MSP Growth Partner of the Year - Exigent Technologies
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest Big Channel M&A: HPE, Nextiva, Accenture, SonicWall, MoreFeb 8, 2024|21 Slides
Broadcom Invites 18,000 ‘Active’ VMware Resellers Into Partner ProgramFeb 8, 2024|8 Slides
Cisco Unleashes Deluge of AI, Networking, Security AdvancementsFeb 6, 2024|8 Slides
Top 20 Stories in January: Broadcom-VMware, 8x8 Layoffs, MoreFeb 5, 2024|20 Slides