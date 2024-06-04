HackerOne Establishes Partner Program for Ethical Hacking Platform

PartnerOne targets sales partners to help facilitate sales of HackerOne cybersecurity services

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

June 4, 2024

2 Min Read
HackerOne partner program was formalized.
Freedomz/Shutterstock

HackerOne on Tuesday launched its PartnerOne program to build out a partner network around its cybersecurity products and services. PartnerOne enables partners to sell HackerOne through their channels.

HackerOne helps organizations identify vulnerabilities that automated testing may fail to detect. HackerOne is sold through AWS Marketplace and has technical integrations with Microsoft Teams, Slack, SunnoLogic, GitHub, JuniperOne and others. But it had no formal sales partner program until now.

The move comes two weeks after John Addeo joined HackerOne as vice president of global channels.

Addeo_John_HackerOne_2024.jpg

HackerOne's John Addeo

“This is our lean-in to building a formal program,” Addeo said. “This is 100 percent about making it easy for the partner community and the channel and community to engage with us. I’m focused on rewarding organizations that engage and help us connect with their customer base.”

He said HackerOne will start the partner program by including sales and referral partners who already work with the vendor. They include resellers and solution providers with products and services that complement HackerOne’s portfolio.

“And then we'll start bringing different types of partners into the former program” such as MSPs, he said.

APNT, which sells testing, monitoring and network automation solutions, is the first to join PartnerOne.

Related:HackerOne Partners Get New Global Leader

Addeo said there is no goal for the number of partners HackerOne adds. It’s about bringing in the right type of partners.

“It’s not the number of partners, it's the quality of partnership,” he said. “I really want the partnerships that help extend their offering to their customer base, up market and down market, from mid-market all the way through the enterprise and across different regions of the globe.”

HackerOne Part of Large Cybersecurity Landscape

Cyber security is an end-to-end process for many organizations, and vendors such as HackerOne are often part of the overall solution but not all of it. While HackerOne provides services such as code review, vulnerability discovery, pentesting and a bug bounty program, it relies on partners for things such as dynamic and static application security testing and full vulnerability management.

“What we do is help customers along their application or infrastructure journey,” Addeo said. “But what we provide is a narrow view of entire landscape of all things that need to happen. Our role is not the whole story, and that’s where partners come in.”

HackerOne claims it has more than two million ethical hackers on its platform and has identified more than 433,000 valid vulnerabilities. It lists U.S. Department of DefenseGoldman Sachs and Adobe among its 3,600 customers.

 

Read more about:

Partner ProgramsVARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author(s)

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

See more from Dave Raffo
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal