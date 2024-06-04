HackerOne on Tuesday launched its PartnerOne program to build out a partner network around its cybersecurity products and services. PartnerOne enables partners to sell HackerOne through their channels.

HackerOne helps organizations identify vulnerabilities that automated testing may fail to detect. HackerOne is sold through AWS Marketplace and has technical integrations with Microsoft Teams, Slack, SunnoLogic, GitHub, JuniperOne and others. But it had no formal sales partner program until now.

The move comes two weeks after John Addeo joined HackerOne as vice president of global channels.

HackerOne's John Addeo

“This is our lean-in to building a formal program,” Addeo said. “This is 100 percent about making it easy for the partner community and the channel and community to engage with us. I’m focused on rewarding organizations that engage and help us connect with their customer base.”

He said HackerOne will start the partner program by including sales and referral partners who already work with the vendor. They include resellers and solution providers with products and services that complement HackerOne’s portfolio.

“And then we'll start bringing different types of partners into the former program” such as MSPs, he said.

APNT, which sells testing, monitoring and network automation solutions, is the first to join PartnerOne.

Related:HackerOne Partners Get New Global Leader

Addeo said there is no goal for the number of partners HackerOne adds. It’s about bringing in the right type of partners.

“It’s not the number of partners, it's the quality of partnership,” he said. “I really want the partnerships that help extend their offering to their customer base, up market and down market, from mid-market all the way through the enterprise and across different regions of the globe.”

HackerOne Part of Large Cybersecurity Landscape

Cyber security is an end-to-end process for many organizations, and vendors such as HackerOne are often part of the overall solution but not all of it. While HackerOne provides services such as code review, vulnerability discovery, pentesting and a bug bounty program, it relies on partners for things such as dynamic and static application security testing and full vulnerability management.

“What we do is help customers along their application or infrastructure journey,” Addeo said. “But what we provide is a narrow view of entire landscape of all things that need to happen. Our role is not the whole story, and that’s where partners come in.”

HackerOne claims it has more than two million ethical hackers on its platform and has identified more than 433,000 valid vulnerabilities. It lists U.S. Department of Defense, Goldman Sachs and Adobe among its 3,600 customers.