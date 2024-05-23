HackerOne partners have a new global channel leader. John Addeo has joined the company as its new vice president of global channels.

Addeo will lead HackerOne’s channels and strategic partner initiatives, enhancing the company's commitment to collaborative cybersecurity. He’ll work with businesses of all sizes to adopt security measures like code security audits, and show them the steps needed to create vulnerability disclosure programs (VDPs) and bug bounty programs.

HackerOne's John Addeo

Prior to joining HackerOne, Addeo was Netsurion’s chief revenue officer. There, he was pivotal in developing software solutions for managed detection and response (MDR), making security more accessible.

Before that, he held channel leadership roles with Rapid7, Red Hat and Dimension Data. His career is marked by strategic planning, revenue team building and innovative growth strategies.

HackerOne Partners Looking Forward

Addeo said he joined HackerOne for three main reasons: the company, leadership and culture; market opportunity; and opportunity to build.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be at the forefront of building our partner program,” he said. “My passion is talking to partners about our business' opportunities and challenges, and how we can work together.”

Addeo said he’s spent a large portion of his career in the channel, building cyber practices, services, consulting and managed service offerings, which has shaped how he thinks about the customer journey, how partners help their customers, and “how we can help our partners be successful.”

Related:Channel People on the Move: RingCentral, Spectrum, Palo Alto, Verizon, More

“I’ve held positions with global scope, building, executing on partner programs, and managing complex go-to-market and sales, all of which are strengths for this position,” he said.

Changes to HackerOne’s channel strategy and partner program are coming shortly, “but I don’t want to give too much away,” Addeo said.

“Look for the first announcement in early June as we take the first step in opening up our partner program options,” he said. “Addressing partners' needs is an ongoing process. Listening to how we engage, what feedback we receive and how their customers are asking us to work with the channel are all part of the culture we will instill in the organization. In the months ahead, we’ll be making significant program changes and process improvements. These changes will support how our partners work with their customers and look across the entire organization to remove friction, create opportunities and move at the speed of channel.”