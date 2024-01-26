Ernst & Young has announced that Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks Computer Consultancy, has been selected as one of their 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) cohorts.

Xperteks' Marcial Velez

EAN is a business accelerator program created to support founders of Black- and Hispanic/Latino-owned companies. As cohort, Velez will have access to 12 months of assessments, one-on-one coaching, a customized curriculum designed for entrepreneurs, online tools and the opportunity to participate in an established entrepreneur ecosystem that can help him accelerate his business.

Velez was one of 36 entrepreneurs representing seven industries selected by an independent panel of executives from among all applications received. Each of the 2024 EAN cohort members was selected based on their leadership skills and business acumen as well as their company’s culture, level of innovation and potential for scalability.

“I'm truly honored and exhilarated that I, alongside Xperteks — a proudly minority-owned MSP — have been selected for the 2024 cohort of the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network,” Velez told Channel Futures. “This upcoming year promises to be an enriching journey, immersing myself in a program that's a blend of comprehensive learning, coaching, strategic capital access and invaluable networking.”

New York-based Xperteks is an award-winning MSP. Founded in 2001, as a pioneer in managed IT services, the company has evolved into a nationwide provider of comprehensive technology services to small, midsized and enterprise businesses. Known for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed for a client’s unique needs, the firm has been included in several consecutive Channel Futures MSP 501 listings, most recently ranked at No. 300 in 2023.

Velez, a member of the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 and the first Channel Futures DE&I Advisory Board, is a frequent contributor to Channel Futures and Channel Partners events.