Under a theme of “The Channel United,” the biggest channel event of the year – the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit − will kick off in Las Vegas, Monday March 11, with an agenda packed with tech titans, industry experts, AI-focused content and workshops designed for every partner business model across the IT and communications spectrum.

We’re expecting a record-breaking crowd of more than 8,000 MSPs, agents, technology advisors and new partners who sell AI, IT and connectivity solutions. They’ll be side by side with senior leaders from the vendor community who will jam the Venetian Conference & Expo Center forming new relationships and rekindling old ones, all with the goal of maintaining and spurring the industry’s growth. In speaking with dozens of presenters in the weeks coming up to the event, one of the most pressing issues facing all channel leaders is how to capitalize on the incredible opportunity around AI. It’s dominating every conversation among partners, customers and suppliers. Second is the thirst all industry players have to maintain the channel’s momentum. Coming off a strong fourth quarter, partner optimism is running very high, with a breakaway group of agents, MSPs, and communications and technology providers expecting sales to grow in excess of 20%. The latest polling data from leading channel media brand Channel Futures shows 60% of MSPs expecting growth of 11% or more this year, with 66% of agents/technology advisors surveyed expecting their consulting and professional services to grow by at least 11%.

While AI might be dominating the conversation, the vendors and partners who will spend March 11-14 together in Las Vegas are keenly aware they need to sell solutions that pay the bills — or keep the lights on as they say. For that reason, partners will hunker down with suppliers that deliver cybersecurity solutions, cloud-based services, connectivity, collaboration and communications services. Everyone will discuss ways to grow recurring revenue streams from their services and offerings.

The Channel Partners Conference and Expo, owned and operated by Informa, features an opening day for managed service providers under The MSP Summit brand, before opening the doors to the entire channel as part of a conference and expo designed for all sellers of technology and communications services. Highlighting this year’s event and testament to the attractiveness of the channel are nearly 80 first-time sponsors and exhibitors – a number that includes those that are returning for the first time in at least three years − who want to leverage the size, scope and scale of the channel. The entire event − from keynotes to expo hall to conference breakouts − will be covered by the Informa-owned Channel Futures media team lead by a group of award-winning journalists. They include Craig Galbraith, Edward Gately, James Anderson and Buffy Naylor. Our Channel Futures digital newsroom will operating around the clock, supported by a group of contributing writers who will cover the event as the first attendee lands in Las Vegas until the show floor in the Venetian is torn down. Don’t miss a second of all this important news and analysis to be featured on Channel Futures and in our daily newsletters.

The event is for channel partners by channel partners to discuss the business of the channel. The Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo Advisory Boards played a huge role in development of content for the show. Over the year course of the past year, three boards made up of thought leaders − MSPs, agents, vendors, distributors, telecom and cable suppliers − came together to review speaker proposals, topics, the attendee experience and every facet of the event.

As a result of the boards’ work, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit has completely revamped its agenda and content flow to provide an even better attendee and customer experience. Infused into the event are several new features, including an AI Symposium, and faster-paced sessions with industry leaders called Channel Futures Newsmakers and Channel Futures Conversations. In addition, we will host interviews with Channel Futures leaders of the year that include AT&T’s Christopher Jones — who captured one of the two coveted Channel Futures Influencer of the Year awards. Also new is a segment called Hot Data, which features an industry analyst or thought leader who − in 10 minutes − breaks down some of the market’s most impactful research or data. Canalys, now part of the greater Informa company via our Omdia research organization, a tier one provider, will feature two leading analysts – Jay McBain and Alastair Edwards − on the main stage to discuss Hot Data.

The event’s pace is reflective of the breakneck speed of tech and communications, with no session exceeding 20 minutes. Keynotes, one-on-one interviews, panels and vendor updates require all speakers to be succinct with clear takeaways for attendees. As one speaker said, “This event is going to be a rollercoaster, so attendees better buckle up.”

Some key highlights of the event are as follows: