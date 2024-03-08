Sponsored By

2024 Channel Partners/MSP Summit Parties & Giveaways

We’re Channel Partners, not the Beastie Boys. You don’t have to fight for your right to party.

Buffy Naylor

March 8, 2024

47 Slides
2024 Channel Partners Parties and GIveaways

Four days of education, entertainment and networking. More than 150 thought leaders and subject matter experts providing information on everything from AI to zero trust. The world’s largest channel event, with 8,000 attendees and more than 300 exhibitors.

And look at you there, all excited about what the parties and giveaways are going to be.

Well, why not? Excellence extends to all facets of the Channel Futures Conference & Expo/MSP Summit, including what you can expect in the way of knickknacks and noshes. So sit down, put up your feet (maybe in the Channel Partners logo socks we gave away last year?) and prepare to be dazzled.

Scroll through the gallery above and find out what delights await you.

Not registered yet? Seriously? Fortunately, there's still time. Click here to get that taken care of.

Read more about:

CP ExpoVARs/SIsMSPsAgents

Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
