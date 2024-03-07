Sponsored By

2024 Channel Partners/MSP Summit New Sponsors, Exhibitors

Catch up with these sponsors and exhibitors who you've either never seen at CP Expo, or haven't in a quite a while.

Craig Galbraith

March 7, 2024

39 Slides
CP Expo Hall 2023

We're just about on the eve of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit, March 11-14, at the Venetian Las Vegas.

In addition to more than 8,000 attendees, the CP and MSP Summit Expo Halls will be packed with hundreds of vendors and distributors that want to strike up conversations with prospective partners.

Each year at the world's largest independent channel event, we have a ton of first-time sponsors and exhibitors who are introducing themselves to our audience. We've once again compiled this one-stop shop in the slideshow above featuring those companies that are either first-timers at our spring event or haven't participated in at least three years and thought it was time to return.

You will find some companies on the list that were at our Channel Futures Leadership Summit last fall.

We've listed both a description of the company and a booth number in either the CP Expo Hall, the MSP Summit Expo Hall, or sometimes both. Others have private meeting rooms. If no booth number or meeting room is listed, the company likely has a hospitality suite or another way to connect with them.

Bookmark this guide for those companies that could mean new business for your channel partner organization.

Read more about:

CP ExpoVARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo