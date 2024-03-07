We're just about on the eve of the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit, March 11-14, at the Venetian Las Vegas.

In addition to more than 8,000 attendees, the CP and MSP Summit Expo Halls will be packed with hundreds of vendors and distributors that want to strike up conversations with prospective partners.

Each year at the world's largest independent channel event, we have a ton of first-time sponsors and exhibitors who are introducing themselves to our audience. We've once again compiled this one-stop shop in the slideshow above featuring those companies that are either first-timers at our spring event or haven't participated in at least three years and thought it was time to return.

You will find some companies on the list that were at our Channel Futures Leadership Summit last fall.

We've listed both a description of the company and a booth number in either the CP Expo Hall, the MSP Summit Expo Hall, or sometimes both. Others have private meeting rooms. If no booth number or meeting room is listed, the company likely has a hospitality suite or another way to connect with them.

Bookmark this guide for those companies that could mean new business for your channel partner organization.