New Charter Technologies has partnered with Computer Transition Services Inc. (CTSI), a security-focused MSP based in Lubbock, Texas.

CTSI serves businesses throughout West Texas and eastern New Mexico. With an understanding of the region, CTSI provides a wide array of technology services.

"At New Charter, we prioritize fostering collaborative environments where well-run companies seamlessly continue their operations, adapting to evolving trends and industry shifts,” said Mitch Morgan, New Charter Technologies’ CEO. "Our model respects each partner's strengths, enabling them to thrive within our framework. CTSI joining us confirms the success of this approach. The CTSI team is a great addition to New Charter, allowing us to make a more significant impact in the industry.

Rather than formally acquiring MSPs, New Charter typically partners with them and brings them under one umbrella to then funnel up into the overarching business. Typically, the acquired company's founder/CEO stays on board.

New Charter Technologies Brings New Opportunities to CTSI

Andrew Fleming, CTSI’s president, said the partnership with New Charter Technologies, is a natural progression and a solid joining of forces.

“New Charter Technologies has a reputation for attracting mature, well-run businesses, so joining them was most certainly a strategic move for CTSI,” he said. “The ability to preserve our authenticity and company culture while leveraging the collective expertise of New Charter's partner companies was a decisive factor. Our focus isn't solely on growth, but on providing additional value to our clients, tapping into and enhancing shared resources, and strengthening our competitive advantage in the market. This partnership empowers us with the means to offer elevated solution options and support services, and we're excited about the opportunities that brings."

While growth is an expected outcome, the partnership is driven by CTSI's commitment to acquiring additional resources and maintaining a client-centric approach. The collaboration allows CTSI to explore innovative offerings, scale operations and deliver value to their clientele.

New Charter Technologies said the five pillars that make up its foundation include:

Its platform partners with business owners who are not sellers, but rather looking for an opportunity to continue what they’re doing and having a financial partner for further Investment.

A team of business owners to partner with for the sharing of new ideas and industry best practices to accelerate their business forward.

