On day two of N-able Empower, the IT management tools provider unveiled it has broadened its 'Ecoverse' vision with new integrations with Rewst and HaloPSA.

N-able’s Ecoverse vision is to harmonize and transform the management of modern IT, allowing MSPs to be more efficient, resilient, and drive more opportunities through an open, unified ecosystem.

Integrations with Rewst and HaloPSA enhance this vision, helping MSPs to work seamlessly, reducing the chaos that comes with managing multiple environments, according to N-able.

N-able has been embarking on this journey for some time, with recent examples including the expanded integration capabilities for endpoint detection and response (EDR) and Apple management capabilities across its remote monitoring and management RMM platforms, Microsoft 365 protection within Cove and more.

N-able president and CEO John Pagliuca said the industry has really grown up around efficiency, but while some vendors would love it if an MSP’s complete tech stack is with them, “we know that's not really feasible.”

“On average, MSPs we hear are using anywhere from eight to 17 different solutions in their tech stack to help them gain scale and efficiency, but also even from a security and compliance point of view," he said. "They can actually standardize the process and standardize some of the tech stack. The interoperability between different solutions was key. So the [Ecoverse vision] started from listening to the MSPs. If you think about the industry … we all started as point solutions with heavy integrations because we were all dependent on one another. That's the origin of the industry. And then it transitioned in around 2016ish or so to the single pane of glass where everyone really pushed to be a platform play, which is good for the MSP. It's also good for the vendor because you're getting the cross-sell and you're building the business.”

Ecoverse Vision Part of ‘Next Frontier’ in Channel

However, the next frontier is companies born for the sole purpose of servicing the MSP industry, Pagliuca said.

“What that means is the proliferation of new innovation, proliferation of new solutions, and for us to avail all of that innovation to our MSPs, we actually think it's a competitive advantage,” he said. “RMM we know will be the cornerstone for the MSP, and that's their cornerstone offering. So if we can have better integrations, and better push and pull, and better efficiency with all this great innovation that's been proliferated over the last couple of years and will continue on, we know it's a winning solution for us because it's a winning solution for the MSP. So that's really the fundamental root of Ecoverse. It's unifying and it's opening up this Ecoverse with more of a modern API call. Others in the space have gone more to what I'd say is a closed environment. We think that actually gets in the way of innovation. So we want to be the partner that is helping MSPs innovate, helping MSPs get to that level of efficiency. And we believe the Ecoverse is perfectly situated to do that.”

