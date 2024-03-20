We celebrated the Channel Futures Circle of Excellence class of '24 during an exclusive event at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo. See what you missed.
March 20, 2024
Each year, Channel Futures gathers its newest class of Circle of Excellence honorees for an exclusive event at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.
We invited all 15 of our 2024 honorees to the Mercato della Pescheria at the Venetian Las Vegas for an evening of fine dining, networking and awards.
In the slideshow above, see this year's outstanding Circle of Excellence class take home their hardware. In each photo, the winner is flanked by Informa Tech VP of Channels Kelly Danziger and Channel Partners senior account manager, events, Justin Norman. Not pictured is 2024 honoree Jonathan Borella, senior manager for channel events and engagement, Verizon.
Winners are selected by the Channel Futures/Channel Partners team.
All photos by Steve Hall Photography
