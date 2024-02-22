Channel Futures Reveals 2024 Circle of Excellence Inductees
Channel Futures is honoring 15 executives for their vision, innovation and advocacy of the channel.
February 23, 2024
Channel Futures’ 2024 Circle of Excellence inductees include some familiar faces in the channel and some new ones. They come from across the entire channel ecosystem, all helping their partners create business value for customers.
This year’s honorees will be honored at a special dinner during the Channel Partners Conference & Expo/MSP Summit, March 11-14, at the Venetian Las Vegas. It’s not too late to register for the world’s largest independent channel event.
Scroll through our slideshow above to meet the 2024 inductees (in alphabetical order) and to learn what makes them tick. We asked them questions ranging from their take on today's channel to what they would do if money was no object, and everything in between.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Channel Futures Reveals 2024 Circle of Excellence InducteesFeb 23, 2024|15 Slides
Canalys Channel Leadership Matrix Names AWS, Cisco, HP Among 'Champions'Feb 22, 2024|10 Slides
CrowdStrike, SonicWall Cyber Threat Reports Highlight Attacks, Popular TacticsFeb 21, 2024|7 Slides
Zscaler, Juniper, Cato Launch New B2B Tech ServicesFeb 21, 2024|10 Slides