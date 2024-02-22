Sponsored By

Channel Futures Reveals 2024 Circle of Excellence Inductees

Channel Futures is honoring 15 executives for their vision, innovation and advocacy of the channel.

Channel Futures Staff

February 23, 2024

15 Slides
2024 Circle of Excellence

Channel Futures’ 2024 Circle of Excellence inductees include some familiar faces in the channel and some new ones. They come from across the entire channel ecosystem, all helping their partners create business value for customers.

This year’s honorees will be honored at a special dinner during the Channel Partners Conference & Expo/MSP Summit, March 11-14, at the Venetian Las Vegas. It’s not too late to register for the world’s largest independent channel event.

Scroll through our slideshow above to meet the 2024 inductees (in alphabetical order) and to learn what makes them tick. We asked them questions ranging from their take on today's channel to what they would do if money was no object, and everything in between.

