Coffee with Craig and James Episode No. 132: Opkalla
Plus, the big changes coming to the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.
In this edition of the podcast, Craig and James describe the big changes coming to this spring's Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. Just wait till you hear about a brand-new music video debuting this week!
Our guest for this show is Keith Hawkey of Opkalla, who describes his company's business model and discusses how to talk to customers about artificial intelligence.
