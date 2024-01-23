Sponsored By

Coffee with Craig and James Episode No. 132: OpkallaCoffee with Craig and James Episode No. 132: Opkalla

Plus, the big changes coming to the Channel Partners Conference & Expo.

Craig Galbraith

January 23, 2024

In this edition of the podcast, Craig and James describe the big changes coming to this spring's Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. Just wait till you hear about a brand-new music video debuting this week!

Our guest for this show is Keith Hawkey of Opkalla, who describes his company's business model and discusses how to talk to customers about artificial intelligence.

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

