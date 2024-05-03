7 Channel People of the Week at Lumen, Kaseya, More

Our people of the week highlight layoffs at Lumen, Kaseya's new subscription service and the FTC's crackdown on noncompete agreements. See who else made it.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 3, 2024

7 Slides
Channel People of the Week

Leaders at C3, Kaseya and Darktrace are among our Channel People of the Week, a collection of vendor execs, partners, consultants and other channel influencers who have impacted the state of the industry in the past week. We highlight them in the slideshow above that features the most-read stories on Channel Futures in the past seven days.

One is the impact that Lumen's layoffs are having on partners and the tech industry as a whole. Lumen has been attempting to restructure to free up its financial assets and pay off its debt, including cutting more than 1,000 of its employees.

Another significant story is Kaseya's decision to Kaseya 365. This subscription program, which the CEO called a "monumental game changer," includes antivirus protection, ransomware rollback and several automations.

The Federal Trade Commission has also barred noncompete agreements, a decision that channel analysts expect will impact a significant part of the marketplace.

It's our Channel People of the Week.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIsAgentsEMEA

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

