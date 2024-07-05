Artificial intelligence has been a major focus of vendors who play in the channel for the past year, and some claim to have been dabbling in it for much longer.

Cisco is posturing itself as being ahead of its time when it comes to AI and collaboration. Kristyn Hogan, VP of global collaboration partner sales at Cisco, noted how her company took advantage of AI's potential in 2020 when it used it to cancel out noise over VoIP transmissions.

AI is one of the company's "big buckets," Hogan emphasized, one of two that help its customers. The other is the "contact center, driving customer experience. And since every one of our customers has customers, we want that to get powered by a Cisco contact center," Hogan said.

Check out Hogan's interview with Channel Futures.